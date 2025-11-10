Prisons Service warns staff after Ngora Warder’s TikTok videos, vows tough action on social media misconduct

The Uganda Prisons Service (UPS) has cautioned its staff against the misuse of mobile phones and social media platforms following the circulation of TikTok videos by one of its officers, which authorities say amounted to gross indiscipline.

In a statement issued on November 7, 2025, UPS confirmed that the videos were made by No. 17974 Warder Ampe Lawrence of Uganda Prison Ngora, who appeared in several self-recorded clips commenting on various subjects without authorization.

According to the statement, the officer’s conduct violated the Code of Conduct and Ethics for the Uganda Public Service, which prohibits officers from making public or media statements without official clearance. “A public officer shall not communicate with the media on issues related to work or official policy without due permission from the authorizing officer,” the release quoted.

Citing the Uganda Prisons Service Standing Orders, the institution emphasized that discipline is the cornerstone of the Service.

“Discipline in the Prisons Service entails the observance and execution of one’s roles and obligations and demonstration of obedience to superiors and consideration for subordinates in accordance with the Public Service Code of Conduct and Ethics,” the statement read.

Uganda Prisons Service Spokesperson, Frank Baine Mayanja, said the institution is strictly following due process in handling the matter.

“The Uganda Prisons Service is adhering to the due process of managing the case,” Baine stated, assuring the public that disciplinary measures are being enforced.

He further issued a warning to other officers, saying the Service will not hesitate to act against anyone who abuses digital platforms.

“A strong warning goes to all those who intend to misuse their phones and or computer to be ready to face disciplinary action,” Baine cautioned.

Baine, who also serves as the Senior Commissioner of Prisons in charge of Cooperation and Corporate Affairs, reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to professionalism, saying officers must uphold the values of integrity, respect, and obedience expected of public servants.