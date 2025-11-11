Speaker Among, KIU mourn death of Basajjabalaba’s mother, Hajjat Azida Nanteza

Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among and Kampala International University (KIU) have joined the Basajjabalaba family in mourning the death of Hajjat Azida Nanteza Basajjabalaba, the mother of Alhajj Hassan Basajjabalaba, Chairman of the NRM Entrepreneurs League and the Board of Trustees at KIU.

Speaker Among described the passing as a painful loss, not only to the Basajjabalaba family but also to the wider NRM fraternity.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the sad news of the untimely death of Nanteza Aziidah, the mother of Alhajj Hassan Basajjabalaba, the chairman of the NRM Entrepreneurs League,” she said.

She added,“My sincere condolences go out to Hajj Hassan, his family, relatives, friends, and in-laws during this difficult time. May Allah grant eternal rest to Mama’s soul. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un.”

Among also commended Basajjabalaba for his dedication and recent victory in the NRM Entrepreneurs League elections, noting that his election reflected his unwavering commitment to mobilizing and empowering the business community within the ruling party.

“Hajj Basajjabalaba has been a pillar in mobilizing the business community under the NRM. At such a time of personal loss, we stand with him in prayer and solidarity,” she added.

In a separate statement, Kampala International University (KIU), where Dr. Basajjabalaba serves as Chairman of the Board of Trustees, expressed its sorrow and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Hajjat Azida Basajjabalaba, mother of our esteemed Chairman, Board of Trustees (CBOT), Hajj Dr. Hassan Basajjabalaba,” KIU said in a condolence message.

KIU added,“On behalf of Kampala International University, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Hajj Dr. Hassan Basajjabalaba and the entire Basajjabalaba family.”

The university further prayed for the deceased’s eternal peace and comfort for her family.

“May Allah (SWT) grant Hajjat Azida Basajjabalaba’s soul peace and mercy, and may her legacy live on through her children and loved ones. May Allah comfort the family during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Hajjat Azida Basajjabalaba,” the statement read.

Burial arrangements for the late Hajjat Azida Nanteza Basajjabalaba will be communicated by the family in due course.