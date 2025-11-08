Uganda’s Eddy Kenzo earns 2026 Grammy Nomination amid global music surge

Kampala — Ugandan music star Eddy Kenzo has added a major international accolade to his resume with a nomination for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. Kenzo is nominated in the Best African Music Performance category for his collaboration with Iranian‑Swedish artist Mehran Matin titled Hope & Love, marking a significant moment for Uganda’s creative industry.

Kenzo’s nomination comes on the heels of an announcement that saw other top‑tier artists such as Kendrick Lamar—who leads the nominations with nine nods—and Lady Gaga with seven. The list also includes Bad Bunny, who makes history as the first Spanish‑language artist nominated in the major categories of Album, Record and Song of the Year.

In addition to Uganda’s representation through Kenzo, the nomination underscores a broader trend of African artists being increasingly recognised on the global stage. In the same category, artists from Nigeria and South Africa feature prominently, reflecting a shift in music industry dynamics. The song Hope & Love blends Afrobeat rhythms with African pop sensibilities and is seen as one of Uganda’s leading entries in recent international music discourse. Kenzo’s nomination has generated excitement locally, with industry insiders hailing it as a milestone for Ugandan creatives.

Still, some experts caution that while such nominations are important, they may not automatically translate into structural change within Uganda’s music industry. Access to funding, distribution networks, and international marketing remain significant hurdles for local artists beyond the moment of nomination.

As voting commences and the winner will be revealed at the ceremony in Los Angeles on February 1, 2026, all eyes are on whether Kenzo’s nod signals a sustained presence for Uganda in global music awards. Even if not victorious, the nomination itself sends a message that the country’s talent is being noticed beyond its borders.

For the local music scene, Kenzo’s recognition may serve as both a catalyst and reminder: that while international accolades raise profiles, the underlying work of infrastructure, mentorship and opportunity remains essential to converting recognition into long‑term industry growth.