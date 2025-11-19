Uganda, EU renew commitment to shared prosperity and peace ahead of 7th AU–EU Summit in Angola

Uganda and the European Union strengthened their long-standing relationship yesterday during a diplomatic panel discussion held at Fairway Hotel Kampala, bringing together diplomats, scholars, policymakers, civil society, and the private sector to reflect on the future of the AU–EU partnership.

The discussion comes just days before the 7th AU–EU Summit scheduled for November 24 and 25 in Luanda, Angola.

EU Ambassador to Uganda, H.E. Jan Sadek, opened the engagement by describing the conversation as both timely and historic, noting that such a dialogue was taking place in Uganda for the first time.

“It is a great pleasure to welcome you this afternoon for what is, in many ways, a timely and symbolic conversation. It is also a unique conversation, which I believe is taking place for the first time in Uganda,” he said, expressing appreciation to the Uganda Council for Foreign Relations for co-hosting the event.

Ambassador Sadek reflected on the depth of Africa–Europe relations, highlighting that the two continents are tied together by geography, history and interdependence.

“Europe remains Africa’s first trading partner, first investor, first provider of development and humanitarian assistance, and first partner on peace and security,” he said, adding that African countries collectively rank as the EU’s fourth-largest trading partner.

He noted that over half of all Global Gateway flagship investments worldwide are being implemented in Africa, with Uganda benefiting from initiatives in renewable energy, transport corridors, agribusiness, and digital transformation.

“Security in Africa and security in Europe are inseparable,” he emphasized, reaffirming Europe’s commitment to African-led peace and stability efforts.

Ambassador Sadek also recognized Uganda’s leadership on the continent.

He noted, “Uganda exemplifies this partnership. Whether in regional peace and security, mediation, the fight against violent extremism, or in promoting innovation and regional economic integration, Uganda has consistently demonstrated its will to be a unifying factor.”

Representing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. John L. Mugerwa delivered remarks on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, Vincent Bagiire, and emphasized the need for a more strategic, forward-looking partnership that responds directly to Africa’s priorities.

“This theme speaks not only to the shared future of Africa and Europe but also to the aspirations of the entire African continent, and that is shared prosperity and peace for all our people,” he stated.

He commended the growth in EU–Africa trade and stressed the importance of investments that strengthen African capacity.

“We need investment that supports African capacity, not dependency, and trade arrangements that allow African products to move competitively across borders,” he remarked.

Turning to security, Mugerwa pointed out that prosperity cannot be achieved without peace and thanked the EU for its contributions to Africa’s peacekeeping efforts including AMISOM. He also highlighted Uganda’s role as a major refugee-hosting country.

“Uganda currently hosts over 1.9 million refugees who are simply seeking safety from conflict. While we do this because it is the right thing to do, it also places enormous pressure on our social services and local economies,” he noted, calling for deeper humanitarian and development cooperation.

Mugerwa stressed the need to invest in Africa’s young population, which he described as the continent’s greatest resource.

“Their potential, creativity and ambition will shape our future, but their success will require skilling, innovation platforms, decent jobs and technology,” he said, calling for expanded collaboration in digital skills, research and mobility programmes.

The Kampala dialogue provided a critical opportunity for experts and policymakers to examine how Africa and Europe can co-create solutions in peace and security, prosperity and development, and people-focused cooperation. The inputs from Uganda are expected to shape discussions in Luanda as leaders mark 25 years since the first AU–EU Summit in Cairo.

Ambassador Sadek closed the event with a reaffirmation of Europe’s long-term commitment to Africa.

He said, “Europe is, and will remain, Africa’s reliable, predictable and value-based partner. And let me also wish our Heads of State and Government all the best when they meet in Luanda.”

The dialogue was hailed as a powerful step toward redefining Africa–Europe cooperation through mutual respect, shared responsibility and joint ambition as both continents prepare for the upcoming summit.