FDC’s Nandala pledges to revitalize West Nile’s economy

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate Nathan Nandala Mafabi has expressed deep concern over the neglect of West Nile sub-region, citing dusty roads and lack of economic opportunities despite significant tax contributions.

Addressing rallies in Yumbe and Koboko districts, Nandala Mafabi promised to revitalize the region’s economy by reviving cotton growing, improving infrastructure, and promoting cassava production for food and starch extraction.

He says a kilo of starch costs a hefty Shs1.4m, whereby if cassava production is prioritized can fetch farmers a good income, thereby improving the welfare of the communities.

A Call for Change

Nandala Mafabi criticized the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government for abandoning sorghum production in the region, only to see it being grown by the prison service and high-ranking government officials.

He also lamented the decline of tobacco farming, which has benefited Kenyans instead.

The FDC candidate pledged to compensate all ex-combatants and urged voters to reject the NRM’s promises, including the infamous ” five cows” offer. Nandala outlined the FDC’s manifesto, which includes:

Economic Development: Reviving cotton and cassava production, promoting agriculture, and improving infrastructure

Social Welfare: Providing a monthly stipend of 60,000 shillings to seniors (65+), job opportunities for youth, and quality education and healthcare

Anti-Corruption: Tackling corruption and ensuring transparency in government spending

The FDC presidential candidate emphasized his commitment to uniting the country through reconciliation and spearheading development across Uganda.