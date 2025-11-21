JSC appoints new deputy registrars, chief magistrates and magistrates grade I to boost judicial efficiency

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has announced a new round of appointments to the Lower Bench to strengthen service delivery and improve access to justice across the country.

The appointments were made in accordance with Article 148 of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda.

According to the Commission, the recruitment includes new Deputy Registrars, Chief Magistrates, and Magistrates Grade I, expanding the Judiciary’s human resource base at a critical time when caseloads continue to grow nationwide. The list issued by the JSC features five newly appointed Deputy Registrars, six Chief Magistrates, and seven Magistrates Grade I.

Chief Justice Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny-Dollo welcomed the development, describing the appointments as a strategic boost to Uganda’s justice system.

“These additions will significantly enhance access to justice for the people of Uganda,” he said, noting that the expansion of the judicial workforce is essential for ensuring timely, efficient, and people-centered justice.

The Acting Chief Registrar, HW Lamunu Pamella Ocaya also commended the appointments, emphasizing their immediate impact on court operations.

“These deployments will expand court coverage, take judicial services closer to the people, and fill critical staffing gaps within the Judiciary Service,” she said.

She added that the Judiciary remains committed to assigning newly appointed officers to areas where their service is most urgently required.

The new Deputy Registrars appointed from the rank of Chief Magistrate include HW Kasibayo Kosia, HW Kabombo Andrew, HW Kayizzi Ronald, HW Toloko Simon, and HW Nakyazze Racheal.

Those elevated to the position of Chief Magistrate from Magistrate Grade I include HW Ainemmbabazi Doreen, HW Mwesigye Julius, HW Ayebare Daphine, HW Tukundane Patience Lorna, HW Orya Conrad Obol and HW Muhumuza Asuman.

Newly appointed Magistrates Grade I include Mr Nanyumba Nicholas, Ms Namugoma Flavia, Mr Chemutai Ceasor, Ms Twesigye Nattukunda Phiona, Ms Nakabira Brenda, Ms Akorimo Edina Cox and Ms Khayyij Joy Janet.

The appointments are aimed at improving case management, reducing delays, and ensuring that judicial services are readily accessible to all Ugandans.