EC extends application deadlines for biometric voter kit trainers and operators ahead of 2026 elections

The Electoral Commission has extended the application deadlines for the Biometric Voter Verification Kit (BVVK) Trainer and Operator positions, giving Ugandans more time to submit their documents for the short-term election roles.

EC spokesperson Julius Mucunguzi confirmed the development, saying the Commission had received several requests for more time and assessed that an extension would promote fairness and wider participation.

“We have extended the deadlines to ensure that every eligible Ugandan who wishes to serve has adequate time to submit a complete application,” Mucunguzi explained.

He noted that the Commission wants as many qualified applicants as possible, given the central role BVVK personnel will play in the 2025/2026 General Elections.

He added that the Commission made the decision in the spirit of transparency and inclusiveness. “These positions are critical for the success of the Biometric Voter Verification System, and extending the dates allows applicants to attach all required documents without pressure,” he said.

According to the new schedule, applications for BVVK Trainer positions will now close on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, while BVVK Operator applications will close on Friday, November 27, 2025. Initially, both categories were expected to end on 21 November.

The Electoral Commission is recruiting 1,050 BVVK Trainers who will be deployed at district levels to train operators, prepare learning materials, conduct simulations, and offer technical support during polling. Trainers will be required to guide BVVK users, simplify technical concepts, troubleshoot devices and ensure readiness of the biometric equipment before and during voting.

For BVVK Operators, the Commission is looking for candidates who will handle voter verification at polling stations, manage two BVVK devices, scan ballots, support opening and closing of polling stations, and maintain high standards of data integrity and equipment security. Each operator will report directly to the Presiding Officer at their assigned polling station.

Mucunguzi urged applicants to follow submission guidelines carefully and deliver their applications to the respective District Election Administrators before the new deadlines.

“We encourage all interested Ugandans to hand-deliver their applications to avoid errors or incomplete submissions. Shortlists will be displayed at district offices, and we shall not consider late applications,” he said.

He reaffirmed that the Commission remains committed to equal opportunity employment and professionalism as it prepares for the 2026 elections. “These extensions are meant to ensure no one is left out due to time limitations. We want this process to reflect integrity from start to finish,” Mucunguzi added.