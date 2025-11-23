Two illegal guns recovered in Arua

Arua City, Uganda. Security forces have recovered two illegal firearms and arrested two suspects in separate incidents in Arua City, in what authorities are describing as a continued effort to clamp down on illicit arms and rising urban crime in West Nile.

The arrests, confirmed over the weekend, followed intelligence-led operations conducted by a joint security team operating in Ayivu East and Ayivu West Divisions.

In the first incident, 46-year-old Atabua Patrick, a boda boda rider from Maracha Cell in Ayivu East, was apprehended after police received a tip-off about an alleged plan to ambush a delivery vehicle transporting beer to Odramacaku Trading Centre. Upon arrest, Atabua was found in possession of an AK-47 assault rifle with serial number 052956-2956 and 50 rounds of live ammunition.

The second suspect, identified as Asiimwe Bension, was intercepted on November 2 at a fuel station in Arua Central Division. Security operatives discovered an AK-47 rifle with serial number A83110111 and two loaded magazines in his possession as he attempted to board a vehicle bound for Kampala.

West Nile Police spokesperson SP Josephine Angucia praised the cooperation between residents and law enforcement, saying community vigilance played a critical role in averting potential violence. “We commend the public for giving us credible leads. Such collaborations are vital in maintaining peace,” she said.

The recovered firearms are currently being held at Arua Central Police Station as part of the ongoing investigation. Authorities said the two suspects are being charged under illegal possession of firearms, and efforts are underway to trace the origins of the weapons and any associated criminal networks.

Local leaders and residents have welcomed the arrests but expressed concern over the growing reports of firearms being smuggled into urban communities. Some fear that political tensions and porous border routes may be contributing to the problem.

Security agencies have reiterated their warning to individuals illegally possessing firearms to voluntarily surrender them before being forcefully disarmed. The operation is part of a broader regional security initiative to disrupt gun-related violence ahead of anticipated political activities.

The police have registered the incidents under CRB 832/2025 at the Arua CPS. Further investigations remain ongoing.