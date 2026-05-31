Uganda to stop funding national holiday celebrations from 2026/27

KAMPALA | Sunday, May 31, 2026-The Ugandan government has announced that it will stop allocating public funds for the organisation of national holiday celebrations, including Women’s Day, Labour Day, and Independence Day, starting in the 2026/27 financial year.

The announcement was made on Sunday by the Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury, Dr. Ramathan Ggoobi, who said the decision is part of ongoing fiscal consolidation efforts aimed at reducing government expenditure on non-essential activities.

Dr. Ramathan Ggoobi noted that government spending will increasingly be directed toward priority sectors such as health, education, and infrastructure, as authorities seek to manage a tightening budget environment.

For years, Uganda has fully financed national celebrations marking key public holidays, with events typically featuring official state ceremonies, parades, cultural performances, and coordinated activities across different regions of the country.

These commemorations—especially Independence Day, Labour Day, and International Women’s Day—have also required substantial spending on logistics, security arrangements, staging infrastructure, and nationwide mobilisation.

Under the new policy direction, the government expects future celebrations to be funded through alternative arrangements, including private sector sponsorships and partnerships with development actors. However, officials have yet to issue detailed operational guidelines for how the transition will be implemented.

The decision is expected to trigger national debate over the balance between fiscal discipline and the symbolic importance of state-sponsored celebrations in promoting unity and national identity.

Further details are expected to be provided in upcoming budget framework papers ahead of implementation in the 2026/27 financial year.