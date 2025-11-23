Tension grips parts of Adjumani as locals attempt to occupy Zoka forest

Tension gripped parts of Adjumani District this past week as security forces arrested over 60 individuals in a failed attempt to illegally enter and settle in Zoka Central Forest Reserve.

According to police, the group which reportedly numbered over 200 — was intercepted on Wednesday afternoon as they moved into the Acholi Bay section of the protected forest. The joint operation involved the Uganda Police Force, UPDF, and the Field Force Unit.

Authorities say the group was equipped with pangas, hoes, and other tools, suggesting they were prepared to clear land. Over 50 pangas, 10 hoes, and dozens of mobile phones were seized at the scene. Police believe the action was premeditated and organized.

SP Collins Asea, spokesperson for the North West Nile Region Police, confirmed that 10 individuals identified as ringleaders have been transferred to Adjumani Central Police Station for further investigation. “We are still hunting for others who managed to flee during the raid,” Asea told reporters.

While many of the suspects claimed they were reclaiming ancestral land, the area is legally designated as a Central Forest Reserve and is protected under the National Forestry and Tree Planting Act. Under Sections 37 and 38 of the Act, illegal entry or settlement into a forest reserve is a criminal offense punishable by a fine of up to Shs4 million or a prison sentence of up to two years.

Pangas recovered from the locals

Local leaders have condemned the invasion attempt, warning that such actions risk further environmental degradation. “We understand land pressures, but forest reserves are not up for grabs,” one official noted, urging residents to seek lawful avenues for land claims.

Environmentalists have long raised concerns over the rapid depletion of Uganda’s forests, with an estimated 90,000 hectares lost annually due to human encroachment, charcoal burning, and illegal logging.

The case has been officially registered as SD Ref 42/22/11/2025 at Adjumani CPS. Investigations continue as authorities prepare to prosecute those involved.