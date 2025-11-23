King Saha proves he is a legend of Ugandan music

On Friday, King Saha proved he is of legendary status in Uganda’s Music Industry after selling out his second Lugogo Cricket Oval concert to a mammoth crowd for the second time this year.

Following his successful show in January that drew thousands of fans, the much anticipated November edition was no different with excited fans starting to arrive at the venue by 1pm.

The ‘TikTok Life’ hit maker kicked off his performance with a rendition of smooth reggae songs, including ‘Don’t Cry’ by South African reggae legend Lucky Dube, before switching to ‘Mpa Love’, instantly locking in the crowd and setting the love celebration mood for the night.

The vocalist then delivered a powerful performance, taking revelers through his long catalog of hits with a powerful live band.

On stage, performances from artistes like Dax Vibez, Nina Roz, Mikie Wine, Kabako, The Baninas, Young Mulo, Coco finger, Sheebah, Pallaso, Mark D Urban, Ziza Bafana, Mudra and Spice Diane among others turned the show electric with fans vibing to every act on stage.

Following his performance of ‘Best Friend Wange’ with Spice Diana, he thrilled the crowd with his old time hits like Mulirwana, Gundeze, at which point he had them eating out of his hands as they sang along to every word.

During the show, Ziza Bafana also showcased his skills on the drums playing a few beats for King saha.

King Saha then took the crowd throughout the rest of the night with hits like Akamwanyi, as they sang word by word to each song he belted out.

King Saha also took time to sting the Eddy Kenzo led Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF), taunting them to finish it completely.

He crowned off the night with Tik Tok Life, Si lumbe, Nakyakala, before sampling several Bobi Wine songs, turning Lugogo cricket oval grounds into a frenzy.

With two major successful shows at one of the top venues in the country and backing of numerous hit songs that are still topping charts, King Saha has proven his star power this year.

King Saha is slated to perform at Summer Gardens Mukono on Saturday before proceeding to Mukisaawe in Kyotera District on Sunday.