TotalEnergies Uganda moves three offices to Sudhir’s RR Pearl One building

TotalEnergies Uganda has relocated three of its entities: TotalEnergies Marketing Uganda Limited, TotalEnergies EP Uganda, and the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) to a single, state-of-the-art facility at tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia’s RR Pearl One Building on Yusuf Lule Road, directly opposite the National Land Information Center.

The new workspace, named T-Hive, is designed to foster collaboration, innovation, and employee well-being, marking a new chapter in TotalEnergies’ “One TotalEnergies, One Country” vision.

“Hello and welcome to T-Hive, our vibrant new home at Pearl Business Park Tower One. This building brings three of our entities together, all under one roof. The name T-Hive was born out of staff creativity, a reminder that this space belongs to all of us,” said TotalEnergies Uganda

The building has been thoughtfully designed to combine operational efficiency with employee comfort. Parking is available across various areas managed by General Services, with over 400 slots in basement levels one, two, and three. Charging stations for electric vehicles are also available.

“Once you step into T-Hive, the reception and lobby set the tone: warm, professional, and secure. TotalEnergies EP Uganda has a dedicated security desk that manages access with chipped badges, while guides direct visitors to the main reception on the second floor,” the company added.

The ground floor features a Bonjour convenience shop, a joint medical clinic serving all three entities and a modern mothers’ room to support employees balancing work and parenthood. The first floor houses TotalEnergies Marketing Uganda offices, while the second floor hosts the EP Uganda reception and offices for HR, contracts and procurement, logistics and field operations.

The third floor combines the finance, information systems, and project management teams, along with a cafeteria and kitchen offering a panoramic view of Kampala.

“The cafeteria is fitted with a state-of-the-art coffee bar and a mini lounge, perfect for entertaining visitors or enjoying a meal with colleagues,” the statement noted.

Upper floors are allocated to specialized teams: drilling, health, safety and environment, social performance and biodiversity, IMT, ICP, business development, corporate affairs, legal, geoscience, and EACOP offices. The entire building is equipped with flexible workstations, bubble rooms for privacy, and coffee lounges to foster relaxation and interaction.

Accessibility and sustainability are key priorities, with wheelchair-friendly washrooms and waste segregation systems integrated throughout.

“Security remains a priority, but cameras are only placed in shared areas to respect privacy. Sustainability and employee well-being have guided every detail of T-Hive’s design,” TotalEnergies Uganda emphasized.