Celebrate Xmas in style: Speke Resort Munyonyo unveils festive buffets, live music, and family fun

Speke Resort Munyonyo is set to delight families and holiday lovers this Christmas Day with a series of festive dining experiences, live entertainment and family-friendly activities.

The celebration kicks off at the Pool Pavilion with the Around the World Christmas Lunch Buffet from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Guests can enjoy a wide variety of international dishes, complemented by live music and DJ performances. Tickets are priced at Shs250,000 for adults and Shs135,000 for children under 12, inclusive of a drink.

At the Lake Terrace / Nyanja, diners can savor a Christmas buffet lunch with live band entertainment from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Adult tickets cost Shs200,000, while children under 12 can attend for Shs90,000.

For an enchanting evening, the Sunset Restaurant will host a Christmas dinner starting from 6:00 pm, featuring live music and DJ performances to set the holiday mood. Prices are UGX 200,000 for adults and UGX 90,000 for children below 12.

Beyond the delicious cuisine, the resort has lined up a variety of activities for families and children, including a DJ, visits to the petting zoo, a kids’ carnival, pampering the pony experiences and a special kids’ movie night.

“Step into a world of festive elegance this Christmas Day as we bring you an unforgettable celebration designed for families, friends, and holiday lovers,”the resort management said.

The management added, “Enjoy thoughtfully curated buffets across our signature venues, accompanied by live bands and a lineup of exciting activities for the kids. From heart-warming dining experiences to magical entertainment, every moment is crafted to make your Christmas truly exceptional.”