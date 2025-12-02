Reports attributing businessman Charles Mbire to being an Aide to Senior Presidential Advisor on Defence and Security, Gen. Salim Saleh, have caused excitement within sections of the security personnel, laughing it off as ridiculous.

They claimed Mbire has never been an Aide to Gen. Saleh.

At one of the drinking joints in Bugolobi, a suburb associated with soldiers and other security personnel, it was stated that the renowned businessman Charles has no connection to a military background or any suggestion that he once served as an aide to Senior Presidential Advisor on Defence and Security, Gen. Salim Saleh.

Businessman Mbire became a centre of focus after a naysayer publicly said that he was Gen. Saleh’s aide.

They said that such a reference is misleading and diminishes his professional identity, but also distorts the records of the army.

Instead, they claimed Mbire has never been a soldier, let alone served in any capacity that would qualify him to be an aide-de-camp (ADC). They emphasized that Mbire’s career has always been rooted in finance, investment, and economic analysis.

“He is an Economist and has an MBA in Finance and business appraisal. He was one of the independent business appraisers for the viability of the banking sector in Uganda,” one of them.

Mbire trained at the University of Essex with an MBA from the University of Leicester, such qualifications speak for themselves and do not align with claims portraying him as a military aide.

Mbire is regarded as one of Uganda’s most influential entrepreneurs; such mischaracterizations undermine both his professional reputation and the integrity of the roles he has diligently served over the years.