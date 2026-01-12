EC to declare presidential election winner within 48 hours of voting

The Electoral Commission has confirmed that Uganda’s presidential election winner will be officially announced within 48 hours after polling concludes.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, January 12, 2026, Electoral Commission Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama said the vote-counting process will begin immediately after polls close. Votes will first be tallied at district centres before being transmitted to the national tally centre in Lubowa, Wakiso District.

“Once all district results have been compiled at the national centre, the Commission will officially declare the outcome of the presidential election within two days of the polls closing,” Justice Byabakama stated.

He also clarified the voting procedure, explaining that each voter will receive three separate ballots: one for the presidential election, one for the District Woman Member of Parliament, and one for the Directly Elected Member of Parliament. Each ballot will be placed in its own clearly marked ballot box.

Justice Byabakama added that every polling station will have seven election officials, including an election constable, all of whom will be clearly identifiable to voters, party agents, and election observers.

Justice Byabakama emphasized that all necessary measures have been put in place to ensure a peaceful, transparent, and credible election.

He called on all stakeholders, including political leaders, voters, security agencies, election observers, media houses and the general public to work together to ensure a smooth and orderly process.

“The media play a vital role in maintaining peace. We urge journalists to report responsibly, accurately, and professionally before, during, and after the elections, as this is critical to national stability,” Justice Byabakama said.

However, according to the Ministry of Finance’s released pre-election economic and fiscal update data, a total of Shs1,238.75 billion has been required by government agencies to prepare and conduct Uganda’s 2026 general elections. The largest portion of this funding, Shs838.71 billion, was allocated to the Electoral Commission (EC) to cover logistical, staffing, and operational costs of running the polls.

Preparations began in FY 2023/24, when Shs76.12 billion was budgeted and released for the EC’s election-related activities. In FY 2024/25, the Commission received Shs312.40 billion, while the bulk of the funds, Shs728.20 billion, was allocated in FY 2025/26, the election year itself.

Security agencies have also been fully funded to safeguard the elections. The Uganda Police Force was allocated Shs263.03 billion in FY 2025/26, while the Uganda Prisons Service received Shs14.98 billion. These funds are meant to ensure law and order at polling stations, during vote counting, and throughout the electoral period.

As of November 2025, a total of Shs1,116.72 billion had been released to all agencies, with Shs838.16 billion already spent. Of this, the Electoral Commission spent Shs606.59 billion, the Police Force Shs222.83 billion, and the Prisons Service Shs8.75 billion.