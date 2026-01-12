Equity Bank backs Kibirige’s Q-School quest with Shs7.6m sponsorship in India 

Equity Bank has extended a financial boost to Uganda’s top professional golfer, Marvin Kibirige, handing over a dummy cheque worth $2,000 (Shs7.6 million) to support his participation in the 2026 Q-School Golf Tournament in India.

The handover ceremony took place on Saturday at the Uganda Golf Club, marking a major step in Kibirige’s quest to break onto the global professional golf scene. The Q-School tournament is a highly competitive qualifying event that offers golfers a pathway to major international professional tours.

Kibirige’s participation is being hailed as a milestone for Ugandan golf, opening rare opportunities for local players to gain exposure and compete at the highest levels of the sport worldwide.

Speaking at the event, Equity Bank Head of Marketing and Communications, Clare Tumwesigye, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to empowering individuals with global potential.

“At Equity Bank, we are driven by a mission to transform lives. Supporting Marvin Kibirige is part of our belief in nurturing talent, building long-term partnerships, and enabling Ugandans to compete and succeed on the global stage,” Tumwesigye said.

Uganda’s number one professional golfer, Kibirige described the sponsorship as a defining moment in his career, saying it goes beyond personal ambition to inspire a new generation of golfers.

“This support is a dream come true. Q-School represents hope for young golfers across the country. It shows that with discipline, hard work, and the right backing, Ugandan players can compete internationally,” Kibirige said.

Kibirige’s journey is one of resilience and determination. A former caddie who grew up around the Namulonge Golf Course, he has steadily risen through the ranks to become a consistent member of the national golf team since 2018.

In addition to financial support, Equity Bank’s sponsorship includes logistical assistance and playing gear, easing the heavy costs associated with international competition. The move also underscores the growing importance of corporate partnerships in developing and professionalising sports in Uganda.