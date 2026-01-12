ELECTION FEVER: Gov’t suspends Chapter Four operations as it commences investigations

The government has suspended the operating permit of human rights organisation Chapter Four Uganda with immediate effect, citing intelligence information that links the organisation to activities deemed prejudicial to national security and contrary to the laws of Uganda.

In a letter dated January 9, 2026, the National Bureau for Non Governmental Organisations operating under the Ministry of Internal Affairs directed Chapter Four Uganda to halt all its activities as investigations into the alleged misconduct commence.

“The National Bureau for Non-Governmental Organizations receives intelligence information that Chapter Four Uganda is engaged in activities which are prejudicial to the security and the laws of Uganda contrary to Section 42(d) of the NGO Act Cap 109 as amended,” the letter signed by the Bureau’s Secretary Dr Stephen Okello, reads in part.

The NGO Bureau noted that the decision was taken in line with its statutory mandate to regulate, coordinate, monitor, and oversee all NGO operations in the country, adding that the allegations against Chapter Four Uganda touch on sensitive matters of national security.

“Due to the sensitivity of the matter and the nature of the allegations that relate to national security the organisation should cease operations until these investigations are concluded,” the Bureau stated emphasising that the suspension takes effect immediately.

According to the directive Chapter Four Uganda will be accorded an opportunity to be heard during the course of the investigations which the Bureau said will be concluded within a reasonable time.

“The purpose of this letter therefore is to suspend the NGO permit of Chapter Four Uganda and direct you to cease all operations of the organisation with immediate effect,” the notice further states.

In a move that signals the gravity of the matter the NGO Bureau formally notified key state and financial oversight institutions.

“The Inspector General of Police is hereby requested to ensure that Chapter Four Uganda does not continue to operate until this case is concluded,” the letter says.

The Registrar General at the Uganda Registration Services Bureau and the Executive Director of the Uganda Bankers Association were also notified and advised to take note of the suspension.

However, this is not the first time Chapter Four Uganda’s operations have been halted by state authorities. In August 2021 government suspended the permits of several civil society organisations including Chapter Four citing non compliance with the NGO Act failure to file annual returns and audited accounts and alleged irregularities in funding and reporting.

Chapter Four challenged that suspension in the High Court arguing that the decision was unlawful and that the organisation had not been granted a fair hearing as required by law.

In May 2022, the High Court ruled that the indefinite suspension was irregular and directed that the organisation be accorded a hearing, a decision that paved the way for the renewal of its permit and the resumption of its operations after months of closure.

The decision comes shortly as the country waits to carry out 2026 general elections on Thursday and this political period is often marked by increased scrutiny of civil society organisations and their sources of funding activities and public engagement.

Chapter Four Uganda which has been involved in legal aid governance and human rights advocacy had not issued an immediate public response to the suspension by the time of publication.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and the NGO Bureau have maintained that the action is administrative and lawful, stressing that investigations will determine the next course of action once concluded.

Efforts to get a comment from Mr Nicholas Opiyo, the Chapter Four focal person was unsuccessful as all his known telephone numbers were off.