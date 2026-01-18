Schools to reopen on February 10, gov’t announces

The Ministry of Education and Sports has announced a revised reopening date for all schools and education institutions across Uganda, shifting the start of the 2026 academic year to Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

In an official statement issued on January 16, the Ministry said the change follows the ongoing general elections and is intended to ensure the safety of learners and staff across the country.

The earlier reopening date of February 2 had been communicated on January 6.

The announcement was signed by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Kedrace R. Turyagyenda.

“The Ministry hereby informs you that due to the General Elections and to ensure the safety of all learners, all Schools and Education Institutions across the country are directed to reopen on Tuesday 10th February 2026,” the statement reads.

The directive applies to all categories of learning institutions, including government and private primary and secondary schools, international schools, tertiary institutions and universities.

For clarity, the Ministry emphasized that no institution is exempt from the new schedule.

“For avoidance of doubt, this includes all International Schools, Tertiary Institutions and Universities,” the notice stated.

According to the revised academic calendar, Term One of the 2026 academic year will run from Tuesday, February 10, to Friday, May 1, 2026. School administrators have been instructed to comply with the updated dates strictly.

“All school administrators are directed to adhere firmly to these dates and the approved school calendar published on the Ministry website,” the statement added.

The Ministry has urged vice chancellors, principals, head teachers, parents, guardians and students to take note of the adjustment and plan accordingly.