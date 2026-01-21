Tycoon Sudhir’s second phase of Kingdom Kampala takes shape

The second phase of Kingdom Kampala developed by businessman Sudhir Ruparelia, is steadily taking shape.

Architectural designs show a 21-storey tower rising from a multi-level podium, complete with a heliport and a helipad located on the top floor, a feature that sets the development apart in the city skyline.

A heliport is a space on the floor of the building used by helicopters for landing.

The structure shows modern high-rise design with architectural elements from the original Kingdom Kampala complex.

The tower is defined by tall vertical glass panels framed with brick finishes, a design that emphasizes height while maintaining a strong urban identity.

At the lower levels, the building opens into wide terraces supported by large columns. Arched windows and expansive walkways dominate the podium which creates space intended for commercial and public use.

These podium floors are designed to accommodate a mix of retail and office functions, while also improving pedestrian flow and interaction within the complex.

Green rooftop sections incorporated into the lower levels introduce landscaped areas to help soften the building’s mass and enhance its visual appeal.

Once completed, the second phase is expected to rise Kingdom Kampala’s position as a mixed-use hub for business, leisure and premium services.

The scale of the 21-storey tower and the inclusion of a helipad reveal a continued role in shaping Kampala’s modern commercial skyline.