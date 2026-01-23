MP Muwanga Kivumbi remanded to Kitalya over terrorism allegations

BUTAMBALA-Butambala Member of Parliament, Muwanga Kivumbi, has been charged with terrorism (allegations) and remanded to Kitalya Government Prison until February 3, 2026, after appearing before the Butambala Magistrate’s Court.

Muwanga Kivumbi appeared before the court under tight security without any of his lawyers. He asked the magistrate to allow him to call his legal team, and fortunately, the magistrate stood over the matter for one hour. Unfortunately, the team did not arrive in time, and Kivumbi faced the magistrate alone. Police denied Muwanga phones to communicate with his family and legal team since he was held incommunicado at Kireka.

The magistrate read out the charge and ruled that the court would only conduct mentions of the case as it awaits committal to the High Court, which has jurisdiction to try terrorism offences.

“Our role is only to read the charge to you so that you understand why you are being remanded,” the magistrate told the legislator, before ordering his continued detention.

According to the prosecution, led by Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Rachael Bikhole, Kivumbi, together with others still at large allegedly coordinated and carried out violent attacks between January 11 and January 17, 2026, in Kibibi Town Council and Gombe Town Council, both in Butambala District.

The state alleges that the acts were carried out for purposes of influencing government or intimidating the public or a section of the public and for political or economic aims, without due regard to the safety of others or property.

Prosecutors further claim that the attacks targeted Kibibi Police Station and the Butambala Electoral Commission tally centre, actions they say endangered national security and public safety.

“It is further alleged that the accused caused extensive damage along sections of the Butambala–Gomba road involving several motor vehicles, acts which directly resulted in the death of seven people,” the magistrate read from the charge sheet.

The deceased were named in court as Nagayi Sarah, Nabukenya Aisha, Nampereza Milly, Nakanjako Ruth, Nsamba Abdul Nulu, Miro Shafiq and Basalira Davis.

Asked whether he understood the allegations, Kivumbi responded in the affirmative but raised concerns about legal representation. He questioned the nature of the proceedings and sought clarification on why the case could not immediately proceed to trial.

“The charge before this court is terrorism,” the magistrate clarified.

He added that the matter would be mentioned at the magistrate’s court until the High Court is ready to take it on.

Kivumbi was arrested yesterday during a security operation in Butambala District and later transferred under heavy guard to court. Investigations are ongoing, with several suspects linked to the alleged attacks still at large.