Buganda Road Court grants bail to Sarah Bireete

The Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court has granted bail to human rights lawyer and governance activist Sarah Bireete after nearly a month in detention over charges related to the alleged unlawful access and disclosure of voters’ data belonging to the Electoral Commission.

The court on Wednesday, led by Grade One Magistrate Winnie Nankya Jatiko, set cash bail at Shs1 million and non-cash bail of Shs10 million. Bireete was also ordered to deposit her passport with the court and was barred from travelling outside the country without prior permission from the magistrate.

The Grade One Magistrate ruled that the accused had satisfied the legal requirements for bail, noting that the offences she faces are bailable and that she has a fixed place of abode. The court further emphasised that bail is a constitutional right and should not be treated as a punishment.

Bireete was arrested on December 30, 2025, following investigations into allegations that she unlawfully obtained and disclosed personal data from the National Voters Register without authorization. Prosecution contends that the data, which belongs to the Electoral Commission, was accessed and shared in violation of the Data Protection and Privacy Act.

She was later arraigned before the court and charged with unlawfully obtaining or disclosing personal data. Bireete denied the charges and has maintained that her work falls within lawful civic and governance engagement.

Bireete will now remain out of custody as she awaits further hearing and determination of the case. The matter returns to court on a date that will be communicated by the trial magistrate.