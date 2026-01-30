Boys outperform girls in 2025 PLE results

Boys have outperformed girls in the 2025 Primary Leaving Examination PLE, with a higher proportion of male candidates attaining Division One and Division Two, according to official results released by the Uganda National Examinations Board UNEB.

The gender performance analysis shows that boys registered stronger outcomes at the top end of the grading scale, while girls recorded comparatively higher percentages in the lower divisions and among ungraded candidates. UNEB said the trend was most pronounced in Division One and Division Two, where male candidates consistently outperformed their female counterparts.

Presenting the results, UNEB Executive Director Dan Odongo said the 2025 PLE was conducted on November 3 and 4 under the theme of embracing security and holistic assessment of learners in a dynamic environment, a theme retained from the previous year.

“Honourable Minister, we are pleased to present to you the results of the 2025 Primary Leaving Examination, which was conducted on 3rd and 4th November 2025,” Odongo said.

A total of 817,883 candidates registered for the examination from 15,388 centres, marking an increase from 797,444 candidates in 2024. Of the total candidature, 522,036 candidates representing 63.8 percent were Universal Primary Education beneficiaries, while 295,847 candidates accounting for 36.2 percent were from non UPE schools.

UNEB noted that the overall performance reflected the continued transition towards competency based assessment, with examiners commending the quality and relevance of the examination papers.

“Examiners and curriculum specialists commended the overall quality of the examination papers administered. The papers clearly reflected the paradigm shift towards competency based learning, with questions designed to assess learners’ ability to apply knowledge and skills,” Odongo said.

However, he acknowledged that weaknesses in instructional approaches affected performance in some subjects, particularly Social Studies and Religious Education.

“Some teachers have not fully adjusted their teaching approaches to align with this shift. As a result, many candidates experienced difficulty responding to questions that required application of knowledge, especially in relation to their communities and the country at large,” he said.

Odongo also cautioned against the growing influence of unregulated examination bureaus, whose last minute materials misled learners and negatively affected their preparedness.

UNEB further highlighted the performance of special candidate groups, including prison inmates. At Uganda Government Upper Prison School in Luzira, four candidates attained Division One, while the majority fell in Division Two and Division Three. At Mbarara Main Prison Inmates Primary School, seven candidates obtained Division One, with strong performance also recorded in Division Two.

On examination malpractice, UNEB raised concern over increasingly bold attempts to compromise the integrity of national examinations.

“Examination malpractice has taken on a more brazen and troubling form, with reports of invigilators being bribed or threatened to allow teachers to assist candidates directly within examination rooms,” Odongo said.

He added that in line with the UNEB Act, results of affected candidates will be withheld pending investigations, and those found culpable will be subjected to the Board’s tribunal process.

UNEB Chairperson Prof Celestino Obua said candidature continues to rise while absenteeism has remained steady at 1.3 percent over the last two years. He welcomed improvements at the Grade One pass level and expressed confidence that learners who passed would be absorbed into the next level of education.

“Performance at the Grade One pass level has improved compared to the 2024 examination. Overall, more candidates have qualified to proceed to the next cycle of education than was the case last year,” Obua said.

He added that UNEB will sustain annual item analysis of examination papers to support the competency based curriculum and called for enhanced teacher capacity building to improve learning outcomes.

Results for each examination centre will be uploaded to the UNEB Centre Portal immediately after official release. District, municipal and city inspectors of schools will begin collecting hard copies from UNEB offices in Ntinda on Monday, February 2, 2026. Parents and candidates can also access results through the SMS platforms on MTN and Airtel mobile networks.