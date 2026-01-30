Over 77,000 pupils fail PLE as UNEB releases 2025 results

More than 77,000 candidates have failed the 2025 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE), the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has revealed despite an overall improvement in pass rates.

Presenting the results, UNEB Executive Director Dan Odongo said a total of 817,883 candidates registered for the examinations held on November 3-4, 2025, marking an increase in candidature compared to the previous year.

“Honourable Minister, we are pleased to present to you the results of the 2025 Primary Leaving Examination,” Odongo said.

UNEB figures indicate that while the majority of candidates attained graded results and qualified to progress to secondary or vocational education, 77,000 pupils were ungraded, effectively failing the exams.

The Board noted that absenteeism remained stable at 1.3 percent, but stressed that every failure or dropout is a matter of concern.

Performance at the Grade One pass level improved compared to 2024, with more candidates qualifying for secondary schools and vocational institutions. However, challenges persisted in subjects requiring application of knowledge, particularly Social Studies and Religious Education.

“Some teachers have not fully adjusted their teaching approaches to align with the competency-based assessment framework. Many candidates struggled with questions that required applying knowledge about their communities and the country,” Odongo said.

He further blamed the circulation of misleading materials by unregulated examination bureaus just before the exams, which negatively affected candidates’ preparedness and performance.

UNEB Chairperson Prof Celestino Obua said the steady rise in candidature reflects increased access to education but warned that failure and dropout rates must be addressed urgently.

“Candidature has continued to rise, while absenteeism has remained steady at 1.3 percent over the last two years. However, any dropout is a cause for concern,” Obua said.

He expressed confidence that all successful candidates would be absorbed into the next level of education, citing government efforts to expand post-primary and vocational training opportunities.

UNEB reported mixed results among prison inmate candidates. At Uganda Government Upper Prison School, Luzira, 61 candidates registered, with 58 sitting the exams. Four obtained Division One, 27 Division Two, 13 Division Three, five Division Four, and nine were ungraded.

At Mbarara Main Prison Inmates Primary School, 40 candidates registered, 39 sat the exams, and one was absent. Seven candidates obtained Division One, 15 Division Two, 10 Division Three, five Division Four, and two were ungraded.

“These results highlight both the potential and the challenges of education programs targeting special groups, including inmates,” Odongo said.

UNEB also raised alarm over increasing cases of examination malpractice, describing them as more organised and aggressive than in previous years.

“Examination malpractice has taken on a brazen and troubling form, with reports of invigilators being bribed or threatened to allow teachers to assist candidates directly in examination rooms,” Odongo said.

He added that the results of affected candidates will be withheld under the UNEB Act until investigations are concluded, after which those implicated will be given a fair hearing before the Board’s tribunal.