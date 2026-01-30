Kampala Parents School shines in 2025 PLE results

Kampala Parents School has shone in the 2025 Primary Leaving Examination PLE, as scenes of jubilation at the school covered teachers, parents and pupils.

Although the school had not yet released its detailed results to the media by press time, the atmosphere at the campus pointed to a confident outcome. Parents arrived early in intervals to congratulate teachers, while staff members exchanged embraces and words of pride.

The school Principal, Mrs. Daphine Kato confirmed that the results had been received and were undergoing final scrutiny before official publication.

“We have received the results. However, we shall officially share the full details with the media tomorrow after fully scrutinizing, analyzing and carefully tallying them,” the Principal said.

The excitement at Kampala Parents School revealed a joyous mood following the release of the PLE results, with individual success stories emerging from parents and candidates celebrating strong outcomes.

One jubilant candidate, Byaruhanga Noel Christian who garnered five aggregates, said his success was the result of sustained effort, discipline and support from teachers and family.

“I revised a lot, including late nights. It was hard, but I thank God, my parents and my teachers for supporting me throughout the journey,” Noel said.

He joyously added, “I performed very well and hope to join St Mary’s College Kisubi. I want to become a lawyer in the future.”

His father, Mr. Kenneth Byaruhanga, described the results as a proud moment for the family, attributing the achievement to teamwork between the learner, teachers and parents.

“We are very happy and excited. Noel put in a lot of effort from the beginning and trusted in God. The teachers also did their part to ensure he succeeded, and we are grateful,” he said.

Noel’s mother, Merab Byaruhanga Birungi said the family remains committed to supporting their son’s academic journey.

“Noel has always given his best at every level. We shall continue to support him by providing the right environment, skills and resources he needs to excel. We give glory to God and sincerely thank all the teachers who supported us throughout this journey,” she said.

Teachers at Kampala Parents School described the celebratory mood as one of quiet confidence rather than surprise and noted that candidates had been consistently guided and closely monitored throughout the academic year.

The Principal said the visible excitement across the school community was a reflection of collective effort.

The school is witnessing the result of teamwork between learners, teachers and parents. The celebrations are a natural outcome of hard work and discipline.

Kampala Parents School has over the years maintained its reputation as one of Uganda’s leading primary schools, regularly registering strong performances in national examinations.

The school is expected to officially release and explain its full 2025 PLE results to the media tomorrow after the internal review process is completed.