U.S imposes single-entry visas and refundable bond for Ugandan travelers

The United States Embassy in Uganda has announced new visa policy changes that will affect Ugandan travelers, including shorter visa validity and the introduction of a refundable visa bond for some applicants.

U.S. Ambassador William W. Popp said the changes are part of efforts to enforce U.S. immigration laws while maintaining lawful travel between the two countries. He emphasized the long-standing partnership between Uganda and the United States and the importance of people-to-people exchanges through tourism, business, study, and family visits.

The ambassador noted that most non-immigrant visas for Ugandan citizens, particularly B1 and B2 business and tourist visas, are now single-entry visas valid for three months. Travelers have three months from the date of issuance to enter the United States and may apply for admission only once during that period.

A nonimmigrant visa is a privilege, Ambassador Popp said. “Remaining longer than authorized, violating the terms of admission, or misusing a visa can have serious, lasting consequences,” he explained.

The U.S. government has also expanded the Visa Bond Pilot Program to include Uganda. Eligible applicants may now be required to post a refundable bond of up to $15,000 U.S before a B1 or B2 visa is issued. The bond is fully refunded if the traveler complies with all visa conditions, including leaving the United States on time and following U.S. law.

Consular Chief Tania Romanoff warned applicants not to pay the bond before their interview. “If the consular officer finds the applicant qualified for a B1 or B2 visa, they will explain how to pay the bond and the amount required,” she said.

The bond may be forfeited if a traveler overstays, violates U.S. law, remains unlawfully in the United States, or seeks to change status including applying for asylum.

The United States has also temporarily paused the issuance of immigrant visas for nationals of 75 countries, including Uganda, effective January 21, 2026. Ambassador Popp said this pause is designed to ensure new immigrants are thoroughly vetted and will not rely on public assistance. He emphasized that this action applies only to immigrant visas. Non-immigrant visas such as tourist, student, and business visas are not affected.

Romanoff added that misuse of non-immigrant visas remains a concern. “If an individual uses a U.S. nonimmigrant visa incorrectly, they may be removed from the United States and become permanently ineligible for future travel,” she said.

She added that providing false information on a visa application or during an interview will lead to denial and may result in permanent ineligibility and criminal prosecution.

The embassy urged all travelers to check the authorized period of stay through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s I-94 website and to leave the country on time. Compliance is essential to maintain access to U.S. travel.

Ambassador Popp also noted the importance of lawful travel for sustaining the partnership between the two countries.

“By understanding and following U.S. visa rules, Ugandan travelers help strengthen the enduring relationship between our two countries,” he said.