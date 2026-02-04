US extends AGOA to December 2026, eases uncertainty in Africa–US trade

African trade proponents have applauded the decision by the United States Senate to prolong the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) until December 2026, saying the move restores much-needed predictability to trade relations between Africa and the United States.

The extension was sealed on Tuesday after President Donald Trump signed legislation reauthorising AGOA, with retroactive effect from September 30, 2025. The programme had lapsed, triggering months of uncertainty for African exporters as Washington reviewed the future of its flagship trade preference scheme in line with shifting US trade priorities.

In December 2025, Odrek Rwabwogo, Chairperson of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development (PACEID), said developments in Washington reflected sustained bipartisan support and a growing appreciation of AGOA’s shared benefits.

In a post on X dated February 2, Rwabwogo detailed a series of engagements held in Washington in mid-December aimed at reviving the programme. He said meetings were held with officials from Senator Chris Coons’ office, alongside Ambassador Kakonge, former US Assistant Trade Representative Rosa Whitaker, African diplomats, civil society actors and the Bennet Group team.

He added that further discussions were held with Congressman Jason Smith, Chair of the House Committee on Ways and Means, together with African ambassadors. According to Rwabwogo, the committee overwhelmingly approved the AGOA renewal bill by a 37–3 bipartisan vote, paving the way for the latest extension.

AGOA, which expired in September 2025 after two decades, facilitated more than US$103 billion in non-oil exports from Africa to the United States. Rwabwogo described it as the most consequential preferential trade arrangement between the US and the continent.

“Although AGOA is America’s key trade preference programme for Africa, it has always functioned as a two-way bridge, supporting businesses, workers and consumers in both regions,” he noted.

He also pointed to Uganda’s recent trade diplomacy efforts, particularly after the country was suspended from AGOA in January 2024. Rwabwogo said PACEID intensified engagement to safeguard Uganda’s export interests, opening new market opportunities in cities such as Detroit, Chicago and Atlanta despite the setback.

“When Uganda was suspended, we fought to keep our case on the table and to maintain strong dialogue with our partners,” he said.

Rwabwogo thanked US lawmakers and advocates who backed the renewal, singling out Rosa Whitaker, Congressman Jonathan Jackson and members of the Congressional Black Caucus for their support.

Despite welcoming the extension, he cautioned that the legislative process is not yet complete, noting that the bill must still clear all stages of Congress to fully take effect.

AGOA grants eligible sub-Saharan African countries duty-free access to the US market for more than 1,800 products, in addition to over 5,000 items covered under the Generalised System of Preferences.