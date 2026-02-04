TotalEnergies, EACOP fully relocate to Sudhir’s RR Pearl Tower One

TotalEnergies and the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) Company have fully relocated their Ugandan operations at RR Pearl Tower One, a commercial building in Kampala’s central area owned by tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia.

The relocation brings together TotalEnergies EP Uganda, TotalEnergies Marketing and Services Uganda, and EACOP at the newly developed tower on Plot 1, Yusuf Lule Road, ending years of operating from multiple locations across the city. Previously, TotalEnergies EP Uganda and EACOP were housed at Course View Towers on Yusuf Lule Road, while TotalEnergies Marketing and Services Uganda operated from 8th Street in the Industrial Area.

By moving all entities under one roof, the energy giants have eliminated operational fragmentation, a shift expected to enhance coordination, speed up decision-making, and strengthen internal alignment across business units.

RR Pearl Tower One offers a modern, energy-efficient workspace designed for large-scale corporate operations. The facility features flexible office layouts, shared meeting spaces, and sustainable infrastructure aligned with TotalEnergies’ global operational standards. Its prime location in Kampala’s city centre provides improved access for government agencies, suppliers, financiers, and project partners.

The consolidation reflects TotalEnergies’ integrated approach to energy development in Uganda, particularly as it advances the Tilenga oil project and the East African Crude Oil Pipeline. Housing project teams in one location is expected to improve collaboration and execution efficiency for the multi-billion-dollar ventures.