Tycoon Sudhir unveils RR Pearl Tower One as an honor to his late son Rajiv Ruparelia

Kampala’s skyline has received a striking new landmark with the unveiling of RR Pearl Tower One, a 25-storey Grade A office building developed by business magnate Sudhir Ruparelia. The tower, situated on Yusuf Lule Road, marks the first phase of the ambitious Pearl Business Park project, blending commercial ambition with personal remembrance.

The skyscraper, designed to transform the city’s central business district, will host modern office spaces, conferencing facilities, and premium amenities aimed at attracting both local and international tenants. More than just a boost to Kampala’s commercial landscape, the tower carries a deeply emotional significance for the Ruparelia family.

The initials “RR” in its name honor Sudhir’s late son, Rajiv Ruparelia, who died tragically in a car crash on May 3, 2025. Rajiv, remembered for his energy, vision, and commitment to the family business, had been actively involved in real estate, hospitality, and philanthropic ventures within the Ruparelia Group.

“RR Pearl Tower One is more than a structure; it is a symbol of memory and hope,” Sudhir said at the launch, where Rajiv’s mother, Jyotsna Ruparelia, lit a symbolic candle before the unveiling of the tower’s plaque.

RIP: Rajiv Ruparelia.

Family members and close associates see the development as a living tribute to Rajiv’s legacy. Often described as “the modern face of the Ruparelia Empire,” Rajiv’s forward-looking approach positioned him as a rising leader in Uganda’s business community before his untimely death.

The unveiling of the tower is expected to have a significant impact on Kampala’s economy, creating jobs, attracting investment, and providing high-end business spaces that rival regional standards. For the city, the tower reshapes the urban skyline with a modern landmark. For the Ruparelia family, it ensures that Rajiv’s spirit and aspirations remain alive, immortalized in the very heart of the capital.

Standing tall over Kampala, RR Pearl Tower One is both a beacon of commercial progress and a monument of remembrance, a lasting testament to a young life cut short and a family’s enduring commitment to legacy.