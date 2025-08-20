Col Obbo takes over as deputy director Defence Public Information and vows to uphold UPDF’s reputation   

Colonel Henry Obbo has officially assumed office as the new Deputy Director of Defence Public Information at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs (MODVA) headquarters in Mbuya. He takes over from Maj Bilal Katamba, who has been nominated to attend the prestigious Senior Command and Staff Course.

The handover ceremony was presided over by the Director of Defence Public Information, Maj Gen Felix Kulayigye, who praised Maj Katamba for his exemplary service in strengthening the image of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) as a people-centred army.

“When given responsibility, don’t ask why, but do it with commitment and dedication,” Maj Gen Kulayigye advised, urging staff to embrace humility, discipline, and the spirit of learning. He reminded officers to value constructive criticism, adding: “Always love people who correct you.”

Maj Katamba, in his farewell remarks, expressed gratitude to the UPDF leadership for entrusting him with the role and thanked Maj Gen Kulayigye for his mentorship, while appreciating the teamwork and cooperation of staff in the department.

Col Obbo, in his acceptance speech, pledged to consolidate the achievements of his predecessor and deepen collaboration across government institutions. “I will deepen and widen teamwork, cooperation, and collaboration with other Ministries, Departments, and Agencies,” he said.

He also acknowledged the mentorship of Maj Gen Kulayigye, describing him as “a mentor who has nurtured many officers” and emphasized the importance of leadership continuity within the force.

Col Obbo is a seasoned Public Information officer in the UPDF and previously served as the Army’s 3rd Division Spokesperson in Moroto, where he was widely recognized for effectively communicating security operations in the Karamoja sub-region. He also served as the UPDF 1st Division Spokesperson in Kakiri and played a key role in strengthening civil-military relations through open and transparent communication.

Known for his professionalism and calm demeanor, Col Obbo has often been at the forefront of clarifying security matters to the public, a role that has earned him respect within the media fraternity. His appointment is seen as a reinforcement of the UPDF’s commitment to maintaining credibility, transparency, and public trust.

As he steps into his new role at MODVA headquarters, Col Obbo brings extensive field experience, communication expertise, and a reputation for fostering cooperation between the army and the civilian population, qualities expected to further strengthen the image of the UPDF both locally and internationally.