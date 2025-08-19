TUPANGE Business Ne Equity Forum empowers Mbale entrepreneurs with financing and growth opportunities

The bustling city of Mbale came alive on Tuesday,19, as Equity Bank Uganda hosted the first regional edition of the TUPANGE Business Ne Equity Nationwide Forum, following a successful launch in Kampala last week.

Held under the theme “Financing Integrated Value Chains and SME Growth,” the forum drew more than 500 entrepreneurs, SME owners, and innovators eager to explore new opportunities for growth and sustainability.

The event featured inspiring stories of resilience and transformation, with keynote speaker Mr. Saleh Naminya, Managing Director of Casa Uganda Safaris & Lodges, sharing his remarkable journey from a schoolteacher to a successful tourism entrepreneur.

“I started small, but with determination and collaboration, Casa Uganda thrives today,” he said. “No business stands alone. Our success depends on farmers, furniture makers, transporters, and financiers. Equity Bank’s value chain financing has been key in reducing risks and turning opportunities into reality.”

Mr. Claver Serumaga, Executive Director of Commercial Banking at Equity Bank, reaffirmed the bank’s mission to drive prosperity by empowering SMEs, which he described as the backbone of Uganda’s economy.

“SMEs create seven out of ten jobs globally. Supporting them means supporting national growth,” he said.

He added, “Equity offers unsecured supplier financing of up to Shs1.5–3 billion, digital platforms like Equity Online for seamless payments, and retrained staff committed to integrity and excellent service.”

The forum distilled eight key lessons for business growth, delivered by panelists including Ms. Olivia Mugaba, Head of SME at Equity Bank; Mr. Odoki Richard, lecturer at Uganda Martyrs University; and Mr. Natalisile James from the Ministry of Trade and Agriculture. These included scaling through tailored financial and technical support, leveraging digital tools to reach international clients, and embracing tax compliance to access government incentives.

One speaker cautioned entrepreneurs against informality, noting, “If you’re not registered, you’re invisible to opportunity.”

The forum also addressed Uganda’s high SME failure rate—estimated at 53%—often linked to limited working capital and market access. Equity Bank showcased practical solutions such as invoice financing and mobile-accessible credit lines. A local case study highlighted a business that grew its credit line from Shs20 million to Shs100 million by partnering with anchor clients like Coca-Cola.

“We don’t just finance businesses; we walk the journey with you,” Serumaga emphasized, urging SMEs to embrace collaboration within value chain ecosystems.

Naminya echoed the call for partnerships, “My lodges need quality produce, reliable transport, and social media marketing. We must collaborate across sectors and use platforms like Equity’s Trade and Investment Tours to access global markets.”

The Mbale edition marked the first of four regional stops on the 2025 TUPANGE Business Ne Equity tour. The next forums will be held in Arua on August 21, Fort Portal on September 2, and Hoima on September 9.

Equity Bank says it aims to support more than 1,000 SMEs nationwide by year-end, with a focus on creating inclusive value chains that foster prosperity.

“When SMEs thrive, the nation prospers. In Mbale, that vision was not just spoken, it was felt,” said Serumaga.