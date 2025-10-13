URA relocates key departments to Sudhir’s RR Pearl Tower One to enhance service delivery

The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has relocated several of its major departments to the newly completed city tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia’s Pearl Tower One along Yusuf Lule Road with a mission to boost operational efficiency and improve taxpayer experience.

In public notice, URA management confirmed that the transition from its Nakawa headquarters will occur in two phases between October 10th and 19th, 2025 with full operations at the new site beginning on October 13th and 20th, 2025, respectively.

Among the departments moving into the modern facility are the Large Taxpayers Office (LTO), which will occupy the 13th and 14th floors, the Public Sector and Medium Taxpayers Office (PSO & MTO) on the 11th and 12th floors, the Risk and Strategy Department on the 15th floor, and the Petroleum Division on the 13th floor.

According to URA, the relocation is part of its broader transformation agenda designed to bring services closer to clients and foster a more efficient, transparent, and customer-centered work environment. The new premises, strategically located opposite the Ministry of Health headquarters, will position the Authority at the heart of Kampala’s growing business district.

“Our commitment remains unwavering to provide world-class, people-centered services. Moving to Pearl Tower aligns perfectly with our vision of transforming tax administration and improving accessibility for all taxpayers,” URA noted in a statement.

Pearl Tower One, a project developed by Meera Investments Limited under the Ruparelia Group, stands out as one of Kampala’s most advanced Grade-A office complexes. The 19-storey building boasts top-tier amenities including energy-efficient systems, high-speed internet, round-the-clock security, and spacious parking, all complemented by sweeping views of the city skyline.

By joining other high-profile institutions already housed in the landmark structure, URA reinforces Pearl Tower’s status as a hub of modern corporate excellence and a symbol of Kampala’s rapid urban transformation.

The move, URA emphasizes, represents more than an address change; it’s a reaffirmation of the Authority’s pledge: “New location, same commitment.”