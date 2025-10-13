Uganda gears up for African Laughs season 7 at Kingdom Kampala

Kampala’s entertainment calendar is heating up as the much-anticipated African Laughs Season 7 prepares to take over Kingdom Kampala on October 25, 2025. The event promises a memorable night blending comedy and music, bringing together some of the most celebrated entertainers from across the continent.

Organized and hosted by celebrated Ugandan comedian Patrick Salvador, African Laughs has grown into one of East Africa’s biggest comedy showcases. This seventh edition is sponsored by I&M Bank and is expected to draw a massive crowd of fans eager for an evening of top-tier entertainment.

This year’s lineup is headlined by renowned African comedians, including Nigeria’s Basketmouth, South Africa’s Celeste Ntuli and Mpho Popps, Kenya’s Eric Omondi, Zimbabwe’s Q Dube, and Tanzania’s Jambo. Their presence highlights the continental scope and appeal of the show, which has continually pushed boundaries in African comedy.

Uganda will also be proudly represented by some of its biggest comedy stars. Anne Kansiime, Dr Hillary Okello, Emmah Napoleon, Madrat and Chiko, and Ronnie McVex are all set to deliver rib-cracking performances. Each has built a strong local following and is known for their unique style and voice in the comedy scene.

Adding another layer of excitement to the night are live musical performances from two of Uganda’s most iconic artists. Juliana Kanyomozi and Dr Jose Chameleone will take the stage, bringing their timeless hits and stage presence to a show already brimming with energy.

Backing the performers will be DJ Moustey and the dynamic Janzi Band, promising a rich musical experience throughout the evening. With such a well-rounded program, the event is expected to appeal to fans of both comedy and live music.

Gates at Kingdom Kampala will open at 5 PM, and organizers encourage early attendance to avoid missing any part of the packed lineup. Tickets are already in high demand, and inquiries can be made via 0776212311.

African Laughs Season 7 comes at a time when Uganda’s entertainment industry is regaining full momentum, and the event is being viewed as a major celebration of talent and culture across Africa.

