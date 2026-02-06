Tarehe Sita: CDF Muhoozi awarded Kabalega star medal

The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has been awarded the Kabalega star medal at the Terehe Sita anniversary held in Kabale District.

Gen Muhoozi was decorated by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. The Kabalega Star is the second-highest military decoration in Uganda, awarded for gallantry that does not quite justify the highest award, the Order of Katonga. It is named after Omukama (King) Kabalega of Bunyoro, who resisted British colonialism. The award is typically conferred upon members of the Ugandan Army (UPDF) for bravery.

The 45th Tarehe Sita Anniversary at Kabale National Teachers’ College in Kabale District has been held under the theme: “Defending the Gains of the Revolution & Honouring the Sacrifice of the Freedom Fighters.”

Gen Muhoozi joins other generals: Gen. Caleb Akandwanaho, alias Salim Saleh, Gen. Ivan Koreta, and Brig. Gen. Bosco Omure, who received this in the past celebrations.

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba is a career officer of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces whose military career has been shaped by professional training, elite command, and regional operations. He received both local and international military training, including advanced command and strategic studies at the United States Army Command and General Staff College in Fort Leavenworth, equipping him with grounding in modern warfare and joint operations.

He rose through the ranks to command Uganda’s Special Forces Command, overseeing counter-terrorism operations, protection of strategic installations, and high-value assets. During his tenure, the unit underwent significant professionalisation, with greater emphasis on advanced training, discipline, and operational readiness to respond to both conventional and asymmetric threats.

Gen Muhoozi also played a role in Uganda’s regional security engagements, particularly in Somalia under African Union missions, where UPDF forces focused on stabilisation operations, protection of key infrastructure and counter-extremism efforts, strengthening Uganda’s experience in external deployments.

He later served as Commander of the UPDF Land Forces, overseeing core combat units and focusing on force readiness, training coordination, and operational efficiency. As Chief of Defence Forces, he is responsible for the overall command and strategic direction of the UPDF, with emphasis on military professionalism, modernisation, and regional cooperation.

At the same ceremony, Lt. Kayanja Muhanga was awarded the Rwenzori Star medal. He joined the army in 1985. He previously led Ugandan troops under African Union missions in Somalia and commanded forces during Operation Shujaa against the ADF in eastern DRC. He currently serves as the Commander of the UPDF Land Forces, where he is responsible for overseeing the army’s core combat units, force readiness, and operational deployments, both within Uganda and across external missions.

Lt. Gen. Charles Okidi, Commander of UPDF air forces also received the Rwenzori Star medal. He is a highly distinguished aviator. He provides air support to both internal and external operations as well as executing VVIP missions.

Former NRA soldier Col. Samson Mande, back from self-exile after reconciling with the NRM, also received a medal for his role in the liberation struggle.