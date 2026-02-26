MPs question KCCA over street vendor evictions amid delayed market plans

Legislators have raised concerns over the rushed eviction of vendors from the streets of Kampala after the Kampala Capital City Authority and Metropolitan Affairs disclosed that designs for Ggaba and Usafi markets are still being finalised and are not expected to be completed for another three years.

The concerns were raised during a meeting between the Public Accounts Committee Central and top officials from Kampala Capital City Authority, who had appeared before the committee to respond to queries contained in the December 2025 Auditor General’s Report.

In recent weeks, vendors operating along major streets and road reserves in the city were removed in an enforcement operation conducted by officials from Kampala Capital City Authority, assisted by security personnel. The vendors were directed to vacate pavements, road junctions and other undesignated trading spaces on grounds that they were operating illegally and obstructing pedestrian walkways and traffic flow in the central business district.

City authorities have maintained that street vending is prohibited under existing city ordinances and that traders are required to operate only within gazetted markets and designated trading areas.

Appearing before the committee, Monica Edamachu, the Under Secretary at the Ministry of Kampala Capital City Authority, admitted that government is grappling with the challenge of providing adequate workspaces for unemployed youth, women and various economic clusters operating within the capital.

“As I talk now, we are almost completing design of Ggaba and Usafi markets such that we can have a modern facility and the design that we have developed has been in consultation with the vendors themselves. They have given us their input as well and we have done vendor census and we developed a tool as a ministry and we did vendor census,” Edamachu told MPs.

She explained that the ministry is prioritising the creation of structured and modern markets to accommodate vendors in an organised manner within the city.

“Already, we have contracted three markets in the Metropolitan, that is Kawuku Market, Wakiso Market, Mpigi Central Market, and soon, we are going to advertise for construction works for Usafi and Ggaba markets,” she said.

However, Edamachu’s submission drew criticism from members of the committee, particularly the vice chairperson, Gorreth Namugga, who questioned the timing of the evictions in relation to the delayed completion of alternative markets.

“To any person who is caring and who believes that there must be a plan for any area, it is very absurd that you just sweep away vendors from the city and then you start planning for where you will go in the next three years. You are telling us in the next three years they will be able to occupy those spaces,” Namugga remarked.

She further stressed that ensuring organised trade should not come at the expense of people’s livelihoods.

“We should stop working as if we are just helping the wannainchi. It is our responsibility to ensure that everyone works in a conducive working environment. So, we should not behave as if we are just helping the people,” she added.