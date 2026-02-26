Equity Bank Uganda completes data centre migration to Raxio facility, earns Central Bank praise

Equity Bank Uganda has successfully completed the migration of its core data centre operations to the Raxio Data Centre in Namanve Industrial Park, marking a significant milestone in the bank’s digital transformation journey.

The move, which was completed a week ago and publicly unveiled on February 25, 2026, consolidates the bank’s critical infrastructure within a high-availability, in-country hosting facility.

The migration represents a full relocation of the bank’s core digital infrastructure, strengthening system resilience, enhancing security, and improving service reliability for customers across the country.

Uganda’s central bank welcomed the development, noting that resilient digital infrastructure is increasingly central to financial stability. The Bank of Uganda described the shift as an important step toward safeguarding the national payments ecosystem, particularly as financial services become more digitised.

David Kalyango, Executive Director for Bank Supervision at the central bank, underscored the broader significance of such investments.

“Digital infrastructure today forms the backbone of the financial system. It is not merely a technology issue, it is a financial stability issue,” Kalyango noted, adding that failures at systemically important banks can disrupt commerce nationwide.

By hosting its full data operations in a high grade local facility, Equity Bank Uganda aims to enhance transaction speeds, strengthen data security, and ensure near-continuous service availability for retail customers, SMEs, corporates, and government entities that increasingly rely on real-time digital banking services.

Claver Serumagga, Executive Director at Equity Bank Uganda, emphasized the importance of reliability in today’s operating environment.

“Our customers require secure, efficient banking at all times,” Serumagga explained. “This move strengthens platforms like Equity Online for Business and enables real-time payments, collections, trade finance, and treasury services.” He highlighted the operational benefits of local hosting, noting that it reduces latency and strengthens disaster recovery capabilities.

“Establishing local capacity improves speed, reliability, and safety while meeting growing demand for real-time banking,” he added.

For the host facility, the partnership reflects growing confidence in Uganda’s digital infrastructure ecosystem. Raxio Uganda General Manager, Caroline Kamaitha noted that secure, high-availability environments enable critical institutions to innovate with confidence.

Serumagga further emphasized the strategic importance of hosting data locally:

“Having data locally comes with a lot of advantages. This investment is about our clients. We have over 2 million customers and we need to have real impact- now we can innovate faster to meet their needs. At Raxio, reliability is number one, which is why we are partnering with you.

Having control over the data of our clients is very important and we thank our Board of Directors who have supported this investment. Our customers did not have access to our services for two days as this shift was made, and we are thankful for their patience during the data migration. What does this mean for the future? As Equity, we stand for transforming lives, mostly with dignity. Moves such as these enable us to achieve that even faster.”

The migration positions Equity Bank Uganda to operate within a strengthened, locally hosted digital environment, reinforcing regulatory compliance, enhancing operational resilience, and supporting Uganda’s continued transition toward a modern digital economy.