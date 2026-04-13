Minister Tumwebaze dismisses illness rumours, raises alarm on non-communicable diseases

Minister of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, Frank Tumwebaze has dismissed public concerns about his recent weight loss, saying he is in good health and that his new look is the result of deliberate lifestyle changes.

The minister’s clarification comes days after sections of the public expressed worry over his slimmer appearance, with some sending messages wishing him a quick recovery amid speculation that he could be unwell.

Addressing the concerns, Tumwebaze instead used the moment to warn about the rising burden of non communicable diseases, urging health professionals to take the matter seriously.

“To health educators and promoters, epidemiologists, nutritionists and all health professionals, I am really worried. And you too should be,” he said, noting that the fight against such diseases is far from over.

He pointed to widespread misconceptions about body weight as a major challenge undermining public health awareness.

“The dominant but mistaken thinking that being heavy, overweight, and obese equals being healthy, and on the other hand being slim and small-framed equals being unhealthy is a serious cause for alarm,” Tumwebaze said.

He emphasized that being lean should not be equated to poor health, arguing instead that it reflects strength and discipline.

“To the contrary, a lean body equals a strong one. Is this hard to understand?” he added.

The minister explained that weight loss should only raise concern when it is unintentional or linked to illness, but maintained that deliberate efforts to reduce weight are beneficial.

“Weight loss can only be worrying if it is unintentional, unexplainable and most times due to malnutrition or an involuntary metabolic syndrome associated with underlying chronic sickness,” he said, before adding that intentional weight management should be encouraged.

“But if weight loss is intentional and achieved through measures such as dieting or slimming that involve reducing one’s total body mass through calorie reduction, increased physical activity or lifestyle changes, it is nothing else but an act to celebrate,” he said.

Tumwebaze described maintaining a healthy body weight as a key goal for individuals seeking better health outcomes, stressing that discipline is essential in achieving it.

He acknowledged that his new appearance may have unsettled some people who are not used to seeing him that way, but reassured the public that there is no cause for alarm.

“Yes, looking lean or slim may worry some that may not be used to a person’s new looks, but it is all okay,” he said, adding that obesity should not be glorified.

“Obesity has never been a badge of honor,” he noted.

Responding directly to well wishers, the minister expressed gratitude while firmly dispelling rumours about his health.

“So dear friends sending me messages of quick recovery, especially those doing so out of love, please take heart, I am not sick. My new looks are intentional,” he said.

He added,“It is well with me and I thank God for all his blessings and mostly the gift of life.”

Tumwebaze said he was speaking from the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi, where he is currently attending engagements.