Sudhir, Nepali community collect over 80 litres of blood in support of Kabaka birthday run

Tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia and members of the Nepali community have collected over 80 litres of blood in support of this year’s Kabaka Birthday Run, boosting efforts to address persistent shortages in Uganda’s blood bank.

The event was held at Acacia Mall in Kamwokya, Kampala in conjunction with Nakasero Blood Bank.

The blood donation drive, organised by the Non Resident Nepali Association Uganda was held alongside the annual run in honour of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, drawing strong participation from both Ugandans and foreign residents.

Speaking at the event, Samuel Davis Want, who led the blood mobilisation team, said the Kabaka’s message continues to inspire life saving efforts across communities.

“The Kabaka encouraged people to donate blood to save those in urgent need, especially mothers during childbirth. On a day like today, which marks his birthday, many women across Uganda require blood,” he said.

He also commended the Nepali community for their contribution, noting that it includes rare blood types that are often difficult to access.

“We appreciate the Nepali community because some of the blood they donate includes rare types such as Rhesus negative, which are critical in emergency situations,” he added.

Sudhir Ruparelia said the initiative was necessary given the continued strain on the national blood supply.

“There is a blood shortage in the country and the blood bank needs more supply. I want to thank the Non Resident Nepali Association for organizing this blood camp. They do it every year and this is not an exception,” he said.

He noted that the community had set an ambitious target for the day’s exercise.

“Today is about blood donation by the Nepali community in Uganda, and our target was to have at least 300 people donate. We are grateful to everyone who has turned up to support this cause,” he added.

Rama Aryal, chairperson of the association, said the drive is part of their continued commitment to saving lives.

“Today we are here for blood donation as the Non Resident Nepali Association Uganda. Our target was 300 donors. Donate blood and save a life,” she said.

The Non Resident Nepali Association has over the years organised regular blood donation campaigns in Uganda, contributing significantly to the national blood bank and supporting hospitals during periods of critical shortage.

This year’s Kabaka Birthday Run has attracted thousands of participants across Kampala and other parts of the country, with runners taking part in different categories in a show of unity and commitment to public health.

The run, a flagship initiative of the Buganda Kingdom aims to mobilise communities to tackle key health challenges.

In recent years, it has focused on the fight against HIV and AIDS, particularly the elimination of mother to child transmission while also promoting testing, treatment and overall community awareness.

The efforts of this event reflect the importance of collective action in saving lives and strengthening Uganda’s healthcare system.