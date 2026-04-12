Gen. Muhoozi’s two years as CDF saves country Shs2t from corruption

The Chief of Defence Forces, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has revealed that Uganda has saved more than Shs2 trillion over the past two years under the leadership of the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs (MODVA), as he renewed his hardline stand against corruption.

In a statement shared on his official X platform, Gen Kainerugaba said deliberate efforts within the defence establishment have blocked large-scale theft of public funds.

“In the past two years of our command of the MODVA, we have saved our country more than Shs2 trillion from being stolen,” he stated.

He warned that the next phase of the fight will be more aggressive, targeting all individuals suspected of attempting to siphon government resources.

“In the next year we shall arrest all the thieves who were going to steal it. Foreigners are included,” he added.

Gen Kainerugaba has in recent months repeatedly taken a firm and public position against corruption, describing it as a critical threat to national progress and security.

His messaging has consistently emphasised discipline, accountability and the need for decisive action against those abusing public office.

Since his appointment by President Yoweri Museveni, the army chief has placed strong focus on tightening financial controls within the defence sector, with a broader call for vigilance across government institutions.

His latest remarks signal an escalation in tone and intent, pointing to a period of intensified enforcement targeting individuals involved in financial misconduct.

The warning that both local and foreign actors will be pursued shows a scope in the anti-corruption drive.

Muhoozi’s approach has been marked by a zero-tolerance posture, including threats of dismissal or prosecution for officials involved in the mismanagement of resources. The reforms are also linked to efforts aimed at improving the welfare of soldiers and ensuring better accountability in military expenditure.