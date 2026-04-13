Stanbic Black Pirates win Nondescripts to book first-ever Enterprise Cup final spot

KAMPALA — Stanbic Black Pirates Rugby Club delivered a spirited performance to defeat Nondescripts RFC 20-17 at Kings Park Arena on Saturday, securing a historic place in the Enterprise Cup final for the first time.

The semi-final clash drew massive support from Ugandan fans, who turned up in large numbers to rally behind their side, now the country’s sole representatives in the competition following the earlier elimination of Heathens Rugby Club and Kobs Rugby Club.

Nondescripts made an early statement, taking the lead in a tightly contested opening half and momentarily unsettling the hosts. However, the Pirates responded with resilience, leveling matters at 10-10 just before halftime after a crucial conversion by William Nkore.

The hosts returned for the second half with renewed intensity, launching wave after wave of attack. Standout performances from Conrad Wanyama, Frank Kidega, Desire Ayera and Alex Aturinda powered the Pirates into a commanding position, igniting the home crowd.

Tactical decisions by head coach Mervin Odongo also proved decisive. The introduction of Haruna Muhammad and Umar Duff added fresh energy and attacking impetus, helping the Pirates edge ahead in the closing stages.

By the final whistle, the Pirates had sealed a narrow but significant 20-17 victory, confirming their progression to the final of one of the region’s most prestigious rugby tournaments.

They will now face Kabras Sugar RFC, who booked their place in the final after defeating Menengai Oilers 29-18 in the other semi-final. The final is set to take place in Nairobi.

Speaking after the match, Stanbic Bank Executive Director Sam Mwogeza described the victory as a deserved milestone that reflects both the club’s determination and the bank’s commitment to growth.

“As a bank committed to fostering Uganda’s growth, seeing clubs like Stanbic Black Pirates rise from mere participation to reaching the finals is something we deeply associate with. It reflects the drive needed to support socio-economic transformation, especially among women, youth, and farmers,” Mwogeza said.

This marks the first time the Black Pirates have reached the Enterprise Cup final, underlining their steady rise in regional rugby and their growing reputation as a competitive force.

Coach Odongo expressed confidence ahead of the decisive clash, emphasizing the team’s readiness to compete at the highest level.

“After this step, we are going for the finals and we are ready for the showdown. We know the team we are facing is strong; they are winners of their national league, but Pirates are not just going to participate. We are going to give our best,” he said.

He added that the team will not only represent the club, but also carry the hopes of the entire nation into the final.