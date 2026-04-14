Gaming Board ceases BETKUMI operations in Uganda, urges customers to withdraw funds

The National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board has announced that Reys and Meys SMC Limited, trading as BETKUMI, has ceased operations in Uganda, warning members of the public to stop engaging with the betting firm and secure any remaining funds.

In a public notice issued on April 14, 2026, the regulator advised all punters to refrain from placing any further bets with BETKUMI and to immediately withdraw any balances held on the platform.

“Punters (players) are advised to refrain from placing bets and to withdraw any balances,” the notice stated, noting the urgency of the directive following the company’s exit from the Ugandan market.

The Board, which operates under the Lotteries and Gaming Act, said the cessation of BETKUMI’s operations means the company is no longer authorized to offer gaming services within the country.

Officials further encouraged affected customers to reach out for assistance regarding any unresolved issues linked to the betting company.

“For any concerns regarding BETKUMI, please contact the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board,” the statement added, providing official communication channels for support.

The regulator’s move highlights ongoing efforts to safeguard players and maintain order within Uganda’s gaming sector, particularly in situations where operators exit the market.

Several betting firms have in recent years exited the Ugandan market, largely due to unclear reasons.

One of the most recent cases is MelBet, which ceased operations in early 2026 after its operating license was withdrawn by the regulator. The National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board confirmed that the company was no longer authorized to operate, prompting players to withdraw their funds.

Similarly, Kiwibet exited the Ugandan market in 2025 following regulatory action, with the gaming board issuing a public notice to address customer concerns such as pending balances and unresolved bets.

Earlier, TopBet also shut down its operations, with reports indicating that the #COVID-19 pandemic severely affected business due to restricted operating hours, reduced customers, and high operational costs.

In even earlier enforcement actions, authorities moved against firms like Gaming International, which was closed by the Uganda Revenue Authority over tax arrears after failing to meet its financial obligations.