Former New Vision Journalist shot dead in Kampala as masked gunman escapes

Kampala, Uganda — April 19, 2026-Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a former New Vision journalist, Joe Namu, after he was gunned down by a masked assailant who fled the scene immediately after the attack.

According to preliminary security information, the victim was approached and shot at close range by an unidentified man wearing a face covering. The attacker reportedly escaped before bystanders could intervene, leaving the victim critically injured at the scene.

A senior investigating officer said the incident bears hallmarks of a planned attack. “The manner in which the suspect approached and immediately fled suggests prior preparation,” the officer said. “We are treating this as a serious criminal case and pursuing all available leads.”

Witnesses described a sudden and chaotic scene. One boda-boda rider who was near the location said he initially mistook the sound for something else. “At first, I thought it was a burst tyre. Then people started shouting and running. When I got closer, I saw police had already arrived,” he said.

A resident identified as Olive said the killing has unsettled the community. “It is very disturbing. You don’t expect something like this to happen in broad daylight. People are now afraid even to walk in the area,” she said.

Security analysts say the use of a mask is often linked to efforts to avoid identification and delay detection. A Kampala-based crime and security researcher noted that such cases typically require a rapid review of surveillance systems. “In situations like this, CCTV footage and witness movement patterns become crucial in identifying escape routes and possible planning,” the analyst said.

Police have since sealed off sections of the area as forensic teams examine the scene for ballistic evidence and other trace materials. Authorities are also reviewing nearby security cameras and appealing to the public for any information that may assist in identifying the suspect.

“We are coordinating multiple units to track down the suspect,” a police spokesperson said. “We urge anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward.”

The motive for the attack remains unclear, and investigators have not confirmed whether the victim had recently received threats or was involved in any disputes.

The killing has heightened concern among media professionals and residents, with calls for stronger security measures and improved response to violent crime across urban areas.