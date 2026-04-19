Kalangala District in shock as Woman MP Hellen Nakimuli dies

Kalangala / Kampala, Uganda — April 19, 2026-Kalangala District has been thrown into shock following reports that Hellen Nakimuli, the Woman Member of Parliament for the district, has passed away after complications linked to a surgical procedure.

Although official confirmation from Parliament and family representatives is still pending, early reports circulating among political and parliamentary sources suggest that the legislator died shortly after undergoing surgery at a medical facility where she had been admitted for treatment.

The news has not yet been formally verified by state authorities, but it has already prompted widespread concern and messages of sympathy from colleagues and constituents.

A parliamentary aide described the atmosphere as “deeply tense and emotional,” noting that “people are waiting for official communication, but the reports have already shaken the entire institution.”

Constituents and Leaders React with Shock

In Kalangala, local leaders and residents expressed disbelief as news of the reported passing spread through the island district.

One district official said, “We are still trying to confirm what exactly has happened. If this is true, it is a huge loss for Kalangala and the country.”

A community member added, “She was always present when issues affecting islanders were raised. People here are still processing the news.”

On social media, tributes and unverified messages of condolence continued to circulate, reflecting the uncertainty surrounding the developing situation.

Parliamentary Career and Representation

Hellen Nakimuli has served as the Woman Member of Parliament for Kalangala District, representing a geographically unique constituency made up of islands on Lake Victoria.

During her time in Parliament, she was associated with advocacy on infrastructure development, transport connectivity, health service delivery, and education access for island communities.

Colleagues often described her as a grounded representative who maintained strong links with her constituents despite the logistical challenges of the district.

A fellow legislator once remarked in Parliament that “Kalangala requires a voice that understands isolation and daily survival challenges—and she has consistently tried to be that voice.”