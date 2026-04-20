MP Kamuntu seeks legal action against UBOS ED Chris Mukiza over attempted shooting

The outgoing Rubanda West Member of Parliament, Moses Kamuntu has revealed a decision to take legal action against the Executive Director of the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), Dr. Chris Mukiza following an attempted shooting.

The incident occured on Saturday evening at a top hotel facility in Kololo.

Kamuntu, who spoke directly to Eagle Online in a phone call on Monday morning, dismissed reports circulating on some online platforms that downplayed the incident, insisting that the matter occurred and would be pursued through the courts.

“Ignoring the false claims being published by some bloggers purportedly quoting Luke Owoyesigyire, he does not speak for me. The case was committed by Dr. Mukiza in his personal capacity at a private facility,” Kamuntu said.

The legislator maintained that his decision not to report the matter immediately to police does not invalidate the incident, emphasizing that he has opted for legal redress instead.

“Me not reporting the case to police does not mean that it was not committed. I am taking a legal route because I know police, with their capacity, can be manipulated by Mukiza since he has the capacity to do so,” he stated.

Kamuntu revealed that his legal team is already preparing action against Mukiza, citing the existence of evidence captured at the scene.

“My lawyers are writing to him to take a legal route exposing him because I have videos, I have footage. It happened at a top facility with all the CCTV cameras. I am not going to let it lie low with that arrogance of Mukiza,” he added.

He also took issue with remarks attributed to Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, urging him to refrain from commenting on the matter unless it is formally reported.

“If Luke Owoyesigyire has any interest in the case, he should wait for it at police but not be used as a personal spokesperson for Mukiza,” Kamuntu said.

Police have previously indicated that they have no official record of the incident, describing it as hearsay in the absence of a formal complaint.

Therefore, Kamuntu is now seeking to resolve the matter through the courts since Mukiza failed to apologize and also refused to repair his car.