Gen Saleh directs CDF Muhoozi to brief Norbert Mao on Besigye and Lukwago detention

Gen Caleb Akandwanaho, popularly known as Salim Saleh, has directed Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba to brief Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Norbert Mao on the military and intelligence operations surrounding the detention and prosecution of Dr Kizza Besigye and Erias Lukwago.

The directive, contained in a handwritten note dated June 28, 2026, is understood to have followed a petition by Mao, who reportedly sought access to information after expressing concern that he had been left out of investigations involving the two opposition leaders despite his oversight role in the Justice, Law and Order Sector (JLOS).

Saleh said Mao has both a legal and political obligation to explain the circumstances surrounding the detention of Besigye and the actions taken by state security agencies, but noted that such a responsibility can only be fulfilled if the minister is adequately briefed by the military and intelligence services.

“Hon Mao, as Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs and Chair of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Human Rights, has a duty to give a sense of perspective to the public concerning the case of Dr Besigye and any of his accomplices. He also has a duty to explain actions by state security agencies against certain individuals and organisations,” Saleh wrote.

The veteran military officer further acknowledged that Mao may not have access to classified information held by the armed forces and intelligence agencies, despite coordinating the Justice, Law and Order Sector.

“He is the coordinator of the JLOS. Since he may not be privy to some of military and intelligence agencies’ information, he needs a briefing so that he can in turn respond to any concerns from the public,” the note states.

Saleh concluded the communication with his trademark sign-off, “Aluta Continua,” instead of a conventional signature.

The directive comes at a time of heightened public scrutiny over the arrest and continued detention of Besigye and Lukwago, cases that have generated intense political and legal debate.

Besigye was arrested earlier this month together with several political associates before being arraigned before the General Court Martial on charges linked to national security.

The decision to prosecute the veteran opposition leader before a military court has drawn sharp criticism from opposition politicians, lawyers and civil society organisations, who argue that trying civilians in military courts contravenes constitutional principles and previous guidance issued by the Supreme Court.

Lukwago, the former Kampala Lord Mayor, was also arrested by military personnel after publicly criticising Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba. He was initially detained in military custody before being transferred to the Makindye Chief Magistrate’s Court, where he was charged with misprision of treason.

The offence alleges that he knew of plans to commit treason but failed to report them to the authorities.

His lawyers have dismissed the charge as politically motivated, arguing that his arrest by military personnel and subsequent detention were unlawful before he was handed over to civilian authorities.

Government officials, however, have defended the operations, maintaining that all actions taken against the suspects are lawful and aimed at safeguarding national security.