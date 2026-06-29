Police arrest man over murder of an uncle in Kween

A police sniffer dog has helped detectives crack the murder of a 65-year-old man in Kween District after tracking down the prime suspect from a crowd of onlookers at the crime scene.

The suspect, identified as Chewanjeli Paul, a resident of Chesakat Village, Tabagon Parish, Binyinyi Sub-county, Kween District, was arrested following a successful Police K9 operation into the killing of Bushendish Micheal, 65, of Katan Village, Aloman Parish, Kaptum Sub-county.

According to Territorial Police in Siipi, officers responded to the scene on June 28, 2026, at about 9:00 a.m. after receiving a report of a suspected murder. The scene was immediately secured and preserved to allow detectives, forensic experts and the Police K9 Unit to conduct investigations.

Police said sniffer dog King was introduced to the scene after being presented with the victim’s scent.

“After being presented with the scent from the scent bed, the canine picked up the trail of an unknown suspect and began tracking. The dog moved approximately 10 metres through a crowd of onlookers, repeatedly circled among them and eventually made a positive indication on one individual by lying next to him and refusing to move away,” Police said.

The suspect was identified by members of the community as Chewanjeli Paul and was immediately arrested before being taken into police custody.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Bushendish sustained a deep cut on the left upper shoulder near the neck, in addition to three other cuts on the lower section of the same arm.

“Investigations further established that the deceased was an uncle to the suspect,” Police said.

During the investigation, detectives recovered a pair of trousers bearing suspected blood stains believed to belong to the suspect. Preliminary findings indicate that the trousers had allegedly been hidden at a neighbour’s home by the suspect’s wife.

Police also said gumboots suspected to have been worn during the commission of the crime were allegedly burnt by the suspect’s wife in what investigators believe was an attempt to destroy evidence.

“Police recovered a pair of trousers with suspected blood stains believed to belong to the suspect. Preliminary findings indicate that the suspect’s wife had allegedly hidden the trousers at a neighbour’s house. Additionally, suspected gumboots believed to have been used during the commission of the crime were reportedly burnt by the suspect’s wife in an attempt to destroy evidence,” Police said.

The suspect remains in custody as detectives continue gathering evidence to establish the motive behind the killing and complete the case file.

“Investigations into the matter are ongoing,” Police said.