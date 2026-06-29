Charles Mbire shares cheat code to wealth at SBG Securities Inaugural Investor Day

Kampala, Uganda: Business leader Charles Mbire has set a powerful tone for Uganda’s investment community, telling participants at the inaugural SBG Securities Investor Day that integrity—not physical assets—is now the most valuable currency in modern business.

Delivering the keynote address at the landmark event hosted by SBG Securities, a subsidiary of Stanbic Uganda Holdings, Mbire said Uganda’s entrepreneurs must recognise that trust, ethics and governance increasingly determine who gets capital, who earns partnerships and who sustains long‑term success.

“Invest in your character and integrity before you invest in business,” Mbire told the audience of investors, policymakers and business leaders. “Financial institutions such as Stanbic Bank will always support individuals with a good reputation, a sound business plan and strong governance.”

A New Era of Investing

The Investor Day SBG Securities’ first, was created to help Ugandans transition from a culture of saving to a culture of informed investing. The event brought together industry leaders to demystify financial markets and highlight opportunities in regulated investment products.

Mbire noted that rapid technological change has transformed the business landscape, making data, trust, and credibility more valuable than traditional collateral.

He cautioned against high‑risk, quick‑profit schemes that have cost many Ugandans their savings and, in some cases, their freedom.

“Many people have lost fortunes chasing unrealistic returns,” he said. “Young investors should prioritise well‑governed, regulated portfolios that offer stable, long‑term growth.”

SBG Securities CEO Grace Semakula said the Investor Day aligns with Stanbic Uganda’s purpose—Uganda is our home; we drive her growth—by equipping Ugandans with the knowledge and tools needed to participate confidently in capital markets.

He highlighted the firm’s strong performance, including a 391% growth in its Umbrella Fund and the broader industry’s expansion to UGX 5.6 trillion in assets under management.

“Uganda is gradually shifting from saving alone to embracing investment as a pathway to financial independence,” Semakula said. “Investor Day gives people access to experts, insights and opportunities that can shape their financial future.”

Experts Call for Discipline, Early Planning

Economists and regulators echoed Mbire’s message, urging Ugandans to adopt disciplined financial habits with Pumla Nabachwa, Lead Economist at the Bank of Uganda, encouraging young people to leverage their greatest asset—time—by saving consistently and avoiding impulsive spending.

Daisy Lynda Nabakooza, Director of Supervision and Market Conduct at URBRA, reminded Ugandans that retirement planning should begin as soon as one starts earning. “It is never too early—and never too late—to start planning for retirement,” she said.

Sam Mwogeza, Stanbic Bank Uganda Executive Director and head of personal and private banking said the bank is investing heavily in digital innovation to make investing more accessible.

“Clients can now access investment services conveniently without visiting multiple branches,” he said. “Our goal is to remove barriers and make investing simple for every Ugandan.”

The inaugural SBG Securities Investor Day marks a significant step in strengthening Uganda’s investment ecosystem as more Ugandans pick interest in diversifying growth opportunities with stable and secure returns.