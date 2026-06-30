Uganda secures Shs481b financing for Kitgum–Kidepo road project

The government has secured €110.5 million (Shs481 billion) in financing for the construction of the 115.8-kilometre Kitgum–Kidepo Road, in a bid to boost trade, tourism and investment across Northern Uganda and the Karamoja sub-region.

The financing agreement was signed on Tuesday by Finance Minister Henry Musasizi and Standard Chartered Bank Uganda Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Rughani.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Musasizi said the financing package reflects the government’s commitment, together with its partners, to improving infrastructure and unlocking the economic potential of Northern Uganda and Karamoja.

“This financing package demonstrates the shared commitment to improving connectivity and unlocking the economic potential of Northern Uganda and the Karamoja sub-region,” Musasizi said.

He noted that the Kitgum–Kidepo Road will improve transport connectivity, lower the cost of moving goods and people, strengthen regional trade and support the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area’s African Trade Monitoring System (ATMS).

Musasizi added that the road will also support several major investments already underway in the region, including the Yaobai Cement and Clinker Factory, a project worth more than $300 million (about Shs1.1 trillion) in Moroto.

“The road will also improve access to Kidepo Valley National Park and complement the development of the $72 million (about Shs261 billion) Kidepo International Airport,” he said.

According to the Finance Minister, the project is expected to strengthen tourism, expand trade opportunities and attract more investment into Karamoja and Northern Uganda.

“Today’s signing is not simply about financing a road. It is about investing in Uganda’s future. It is about connecting farmers to markets, industries to raw materials, tourists to destinations and businesses to opportunity. Together with our partners, we are laying another foundation for a more productive, competitive and prosperous Uganda,” Musasizi said.

Standard Chartered Bank Uganda CEO Sanjay Rughani described the agreement as a significant milestone in the bank’s continued partnership with the government to finance transformative infrastructure projects.

“The signing underscores our continued commitment to supporting government priorities that are both economically viable and developmentally impactful. The Kitgum–Kidepo Road is a strategic investment that reinforces our long-term role as a trusted Corporate and Investment Bank,” Rughani said.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Works and Transport Minister Fred Byamukama, Trade, Industry and Cooperatives Minister Sanjay Tanna, Tourism Minister Tom Butime and the Lisa Chesney, alongside other government and banking officials.

The Kitgum–Kidepo Road project is expected to improve access to the country’s northeastern tourism circuit, facilitate industrial development and strengthen Uganda’s regional trade links by providing more efficient transport infrastructure.