Erias Lukwago misses court over ongoing specialised treatment at Mulago

Proceedings in the case involving former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago were on Tuesday adjourned to July 9 after the Uganda Prisons Service informed the court that he could not be produced because he is undergoing specialised medical investigations and treatment at Mulago National Referral Hospital.

Lukwago, who is facing a charge of misprision of treason, was expected to appear before the Makindye Chief Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. However, prison authorities notified the court that his deteriorating health made it impossible for him to attend the proceedings.

Speaking to journalists after a closed-door session in the magistrate’s chambers, Lukwago’s lead lawyer, Medard Lubega Sseggona, said the Uganda Prisons Service had formally communicated the reasons for their client’s absence.

“Lukwago has not been produced by prisons here today. The reason is that he is undergoing specialised treatment, and so the Uganda Prisons has written to court and informed them that the Lord Mayor emeritus is not here because of the medical investigations that are ongoing,” Sseggona said.

The lawyer revealed that Lukwago’s condition had worsened and that medical personnel considered him too weak to leave the hospital for court.

“He is also weak, and probably both Prisons and the Hospital did not deem it fit to disorganise that frail body by bringing him to court,” Sseggona added.

Sseggona said members of the defence team visited Lukwago at Mulago National Referral Hospital earlier on Tuesday and found him in a frail condition, although he continues to receive specialised care.

According to the defence, the court adjourned the matter to July 9 to allow doctors to continue with medical investigations and treatment before Lukwago can be produced again.

Lukwago was transferred from Luzira Prison to Mulago National Referral Hospital on June 25 after Chief Magistrate Sarah Basemera ordered prison authorities to provide him with a comprehensive medical assessment and treatment.

The court also directed that his wife and one lawyer of his choice be granted reasonable access during his admission and that they receive copies of his medical reports.

The hospitalisation came shortly after the court rejected Lukwago’s bail application. In her ruling, Chief Magistrate Basemera held that despite his health concerns, prison authorities were capable of managing his medical condition while investigations into the case continued.

Lukwago is reported to be battling several health complications, including hypertension, respiratory problems, spinal complications and other conditions associated with a previous neck surgery he underwent in India. His legal team has previously indicated that plans are underway to seek specialised treatment abroad should he secure release from custody.

The former Kampala Lord Mayor was arrested on June 15, 2026, before being charged with misprision of treason. Prosecutors allege that he failed to report knowledge of an alleged plot to overthrow the government involving his clients, Kizza Besigye and Obeid Lutale Kamulegeya.

Lukwago has denied the charge and maintains his innocence as the case proceeds.