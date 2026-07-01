Museveni promotes eleven senior Uganda Prisons officers 

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has approved the promotion of eleven (11) senior officers of the Uganda Prisons Service (UPS) in a bid to strengthen the institution’s leadership and enhance professionalism within the country’s correctional system.

The appointments are contained in Service Orders Part II No. 07/2026, issued on July 1, 2026, by the Commissioner General of Prisons, Can. Dr. Johnson Byabashaija.

According to the service orders, the promotions were made by the President under Article 172(1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda and Section 10(c) of the Prisons Act, 2006, acting on the advice of the Prisons Authority.

The service orders announced promotions to the ranks of Senior Commissioner of Prisons (SCP) and Commissioner of Prisons (CP), recognizing officers who have risen through the ranks after years of service.

Five officers have been elevated to the rank of Senior Commissioner of Prisons (SCP). They are Ms. Aliyo Naatukunda, Ms. Geraldine Prossy Najjuma, Mr. Stephen Lugonda, Mr. James Emotu, and Mr. Moses Ssentalo.

Meanwhile, six officers have been promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Prisons (CP). They include Mr. Godwin George Lenga, Mr. Fred Kajjubi Kayongo, Mr. James Cockers Okiror, Mr. Francis Xavier Elubu, Ms. Mary Centinary, and Ms. Christine Peace Babirye.

In the service orders, Commissioner General of Prisons Dr. Byabashaija congratulated the newly promoted officers and challenged them to demonstrate exemplary leadership as they assume their new responsibilities.

“Congratulations to all who have earned the promotion. I urge you to work even harder and maintain the highest standards of professionalism,” Dr. Byabashaija said.

The promotions aim to improve the leadership structure of the Uganda Prisons Service as the institution continues to implement reforms of prison management, rehabilitation programmes, security and service delivery.

The Uganda Prisons Service has in recent years emphasized professional development, merit-based promotion, and institutional transformation to enhance efficiency in the administration of correctional facilities across the country.

The newly promoted officers will immediately assume their responsibilities in their respective capacities as the service continues to strengthen its operational and management structures nationwide.