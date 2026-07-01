Police arrest six suspects over panga-wielding robberies in Kabowa

Police in Kampala have arrested six suspects believed to be behind a string of violent panga-wielding robberies that have recently terrorized residents in Kabowa and surrounding areas within the Kampala Metropolitan Area.

The suspects, who are currently being held at Katwe Police Division, were arrested following investigations into an aggravated robbery reported in Kabowa, Rubaga Division. Police also impounded two motorcycles suspected to have been used in executing the attacks.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson SP Rachael Kawala, the breakthrough followed a robbery incident reported on June 29, 2026, involving a businessman and his sister.

“On 29 June 2026, Police received a report from a businessman and resident of Kabowa who had allegedly been attacked and robbed by unknown assailants,” Kawala said.

Police said the victims were travelling to Kironde Zone in Ndeeba Parish, Rubaga Division, to purchase food when they were intercepted by two men riding motorcycles and armed with pangas.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the victim, accompanied by his sister and travelling to Kironde Zone, Ndeeba Parish, Rubaga Division to purchase food, was intercepted by two men riding motorcycles and armed with pangas. The suspects allegedly assaulted the victims before robbing them of a handbag, a mobile phone, and an unspecified amount of cash,” Kawala explained.

The suspects reportedly fled after the attack, but a swift response from members of the public and first responders led to the arrest of one of them at the scene.

“With the support of first responders and members of the public, one of the suspects was apprehended at the scene. He was identified as Mutyaba Nasir and was subsequently arrested and taken to Kabowa Police Station for further management,” Kawala noted.

Police said information obtained during the suspect’s interrogation led detectives to arrest five more individuals believed to have participated in the robberies.

The suspects have been identified as Mutyaba Nasir, Musinguzi Herbert, Kalyango Patrick, Talemwa Owen, Kyeyune Ronald and Mwase Ivan.

Investigators also recovered two motorcycles, registration numbers UMA 281KD and UMA 359EV, which are believed to have been used to transport the suspects before and after carrying out the robberies.

Preliminary findings indicate that the suspects operate as boda boda riders attached to Bakiga Boda Boda Stage and Gavan Boda Boda Stage in Kabowa, raising concerns over the alleged use of commercial motorcycles to facilitate violent crime.

Police say investigations are ongoing to determine whether the group is linked to other aggravated robberies reported across the Kampala Metropolitan Area.

“The suspects remain in police custody as investigations continue. Police are working to establish whether they are linked to other similar aggravated robbery cases reported across the Kampala Metropolitan Area. Efforts are also underway to identify additional victims and recover stolen property,” Kawala said.

She commended members of the public for their cooperation, saying community vigilance played a critical role in the arrests.

“The Uganda Police Force commends members of the public whose prompt response and cooperation contributed to the arrest of the first suspect. We continue to urge the public to remain vigilant, promptly report suspicious persons and criminal activities, and cooperate with law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime,” Kawala added.

The arrests come amid police operations targeting violent criminal gangs operating within Kampala and its surrounding metropolitan areas, as security agencies continue efforts to dismantle organized robbery networks and improve public safety.